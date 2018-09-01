Log in
Leading the Innovative Trend at IFA 2018 TCL Won Two IDG Product Awards

09/01/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2018 / The Berlin IFA consumer electronics convention commenced on August 2018. TCL is showcasing its flagship products and achievements of technological innovations at the exhibition. Additionally, two TCL products received awards jointly issued by German Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd and International Data Group (IDG), with the TCL QLED TV X8 winning Display Technology Gold Award and the TCL Inverter No-frost Refrigerator receiving Full DC Inverter Technology Gold Award.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511177/63d1cb92-dba5-4314-be5f-493bf0b7ce8a.png

The TCL QLED TV X8, which was awarded the grand prize, provides users the ultimate visual experience with primary color quantum dot display technology with up to 157% color gamut and DOLBY VISIN HDR technology. In a bid to create a comprehensive sensory experiences, X8 features hardware resources of Onkyo, one of the world's most professional speaker brands, and is equipped with the DOLBY ATMOS acoustic algorithm. Additionally, the AI series can be triggered by far field voice, which enables the audiovisual experience and interactive experiences of X8 to be complement to each other.

On the strength of integrated variable frequency air cooling, negative oxygen ion preservation, smart frost-free, and space divisions, TCL Inverter No-frost Refrigerator was awarded IFA Product Technical Innovation Award's Full DC Inverter Technology Gold Award, which is an acknowledgement of TCL?s strength in this field.

To prepare for the in-depth integration of cutting-edge technologies and products, TCL has been actively enhancing its presence in the fields of AI, big data, 5G telecommunications, and display technology. During the 2018 IFA, TCL Research Europe in Poland will be officially unveiled. This research center will play a critical role in developing AI technology among TCL?s worldwide footprints.

Add?7#, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub, Nanshan District, Shenzhen (518000)

Website: www.tiaward.cn

Email: Vesper_Qin@idgchina.com.cn

SOURCE: IDG China


© Accesswire 2018
