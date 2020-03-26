Log in
LeadingResponse : Builds Out Leadership Team

03/26/2020 | 02:56pm EDT

Hires Vice President of Marketing and Promotes Within for VP of Elective Medical Sales

LeadingResponse, the national leader in client acquisition for the professional services industry, announces the hiring of Pamela Girardin as vice president, marketing and the promotion of John McCloskey to vice president, elective medical sales.

Pamela will oversee brand marketing and planning, new solution development, advertising and digital for the company’s B2B efforts. She will report directly to LeadingResponse’s CEO, Matthew Kearney.

“It is exciting to welcome Pamela as our VP of Marketing. As we expand our client side marketing, our B2B marketing expands too, and Pamela has the track record that we were looking for in this new role for us. Her leadership, creativity, collaboration and innovation will help accelerate the growth of LeadingResponse and promote the brand across all our industry verticals,” said Matthew Kearney, LeadingResponse CEO.

Pamela brings over 20 years of business-to-business marketing leadership experience in the healthcare and technology markets. Prior to joining LeadingResponse, she was vice president of marketing at Revint Solutions, a provider of revenue integrity solutions for hospitals, in the greater Philadelphia area. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Fla.

John will oversee the Elective Medical sales efforts, which is one of the company’s top-performing markets that serves professionals in the regenerative medical, cosmetic surgery, dental implant and restoration and med spa industries, among others. John reports directly to Matt Kearney, LeadingResponse’s CEO. He has over 25 years of financial, banking, sales and marketing experience.

“Congratulations to John for this well-deserved promotion,” said Matthew. “Over the past few years, he has proven himself to have the skills and expertise that we need to drive one of our fastest growing markets. The scale of his success, his leadership, passion and knowledge left us in no doubt he was the right person for the job. Easiest decision I’ve ever had to make!”

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, premier provider of client acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, estate planning, elective medical, senior living and home services industries, understands the consumer journey that leads to a meaningful engagement with our professional clients. LeadingResponse is uniquely qualified to help our clients grow and scale their organizations. Via our proven multi-channel solutions, online and offline, we consistently drive over 100,000 consumers/per month to our clients for scheduled appointments. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.


© Business Wire 2020
