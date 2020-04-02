LeadingResponse : Introduces White-Labeled Webinar Solution for Professional Services Clients

WebinarConnect is a cloud-based platform allowing attendees to join just by accessing a browser

LeadingResponse, the national leader in client acquisition for the professional services industry, today announced the release of WebinarConnect, its new white-labeled webinar solution enabling clients to easily engage ideal prospects anytime and from anywhere – all that’s needed is a browser. Unlike other webinar options in the market, WebinarConnect utilizes client branding for promotion, registration pages, invites, and more.

Developed to be an effective and efficient alternative to traditional seminars and workshops, WebinarConnect uses a cloud-based platform, allowing attendees to instantly join a webinar without the requirement of downloading any software. Designed to broaden attendee engagement, the solution enables clients to create branded quizzes, polls, chats, surveys, calls-to-action, and more.

“With WebinarConnect, you interact naturally with your attendees,” says Matthew Kearney, CEO of LeadingResponse. “It’s as easy as presenting at a seminar in the offline world. We understand that some clients might struggle with webinars, so our solution comes with a concierge approach. Our team will be on hand with dry runs, best practices tips and will be present during the live webinar to troubleshoot any issues. This ensures that clients of any size can take advantage of this innovative solution that will help them grow their business.”

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, premier provider of client acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, estate planning, elective medical, senior living and home services industries, understands the consumer journey that leads to a meaningful engagement with our professional clients. LeadingResponse is uniquely qualified to help our clients grow and scale their organizations. Via our proven multi-channel solutions, online and offline, we consistently drive over 100,000 consumers per month to our clients for scheduled appointments. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.

