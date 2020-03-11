Log in
LeadingResponse : Promotes Jerry Lanier to Vice President of Financial Sales

03/11/2020 | 08:21am EDT

LeadingResponse, the national leader in client acquisition for the professional services industry, has selected Jerry Lanier to lead its 34-person financial services sales organization.

The move further cements LeadingResponse’s commitment to strengthen its solutions-based B2B client acquisition team.

In his new role, Lanier, previously director of sales, will oversee the performance of the company’s financial services unit, which includes 30 national marketing consultants and four sales managers.

Lanier joined LeadingResponse in 2005 and rose swiftly into an account executive position. He worked with financial advisors to use social event marketing, one-on-one appointment setting and targeted direct and digital marketing to accelerate new client acquisition for his customers and boost the value of existing client relationships.

“Over the past 14 years, Jerry has repeatedly taken on roles of increasing responsibility. He and his team of experts have a deep understanding of our clients’ needs, and can offer innovative industry leading solutions,” said Matthew Kearney, LeadingResponse chief executive officer.

Lanier lives in Land ‘O Lakes, FL, with his wife and two children. When not at work, he enjoys golf, biking and working out.

LeadingResponse is the premier provider of client acquisition services for the financial, legal, estate planning, elective medical, senior living and home services industries, using digital and traditional marketing strategies. Founded in 1995, we’re based in Tampa, Fla., with operations in Frisco, TX, and Oldsmar, FL. Our driving purpose is to connect clients with their ideal prospects and grow their revenue. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.


© Business Wire 2020
