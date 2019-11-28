Leaf Blower Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Gas & Battery Powered Leaf Blower Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

A review of the best leaf blower Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top cordless and backpack leaf blower sales

Compare all the best leaf blower deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Deal Stripe have found the best cordless, gas and battery powered leaf blower deals and are listing them below.

Best leaf blower deals:

● Save up to 78% on Toro, WORX & Black+Decker leaf blowers at Amazon - check live prices on bestselling battery and gas powered leaf blowers

● Save up to 64% on top rated leaf blowers & vacuums at Walmart.com - save on corded and cordless leaf blowers from Sun Joe, Greenworks, Poulan Pro and more top brands

● Save up to 24% on popular backpack leaf blowers at Amazon - check live prices on lightweight blowers with 2 to 4-cycle engines and load-reducing harness designs

● Save up to 34% on high-powered backpack leaf blowers at Walmart.com - check deals on Remington, Husqvarna, Troy-Bilt & Poulan Pro leaf blowers

● Save $94 on the Husqvarna 50cc 2 Cycle Gas Commercial Leaf Backpack Blower at Walmart

● Save $70 on the Greenworks Cordless Backpack Blower at Walmart

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Leaf blowers do more than just clear away leaves. These essential gardening implements can also get rid of snow and light-to-medium floor debris. Backpack leaf blowers are popular choice amongst homeowners with medium-to-large garden areas. Usually cordless and battery powered, this type of leaf blower is handy, easy to carry and can cover a lot of area. Aside from its portability, cordless backpack leaf blowers are also environment-friendly. They emit significantly reduced noise levels compared to traditional gas powered models.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Amazon and Walmart run two of the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events and are the best places to shop for a wide range of products.

Amazon sales account for an estimated 47% of the US e-commerce retail market and are predicted to grow by 20% in 2019, reaching $283 billion in total sales. Deals are continuously made available in every product category, ensuring that Amazon shoppers can find discounts on items during the entire sales event.

Walmart was able to boost its Black Friday sales successfully last year by offering customers the option of picking up their online purchases in their retail outlets at a later time. According to eMarketer, around 132 million people visited Walmart.com during the holiday sales period.

