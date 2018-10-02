Leaf Resources : Manufacturing Licence Approved For Malaysian Biorefinery

2 October 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Announcement

Manufacturing Licence approved for Malaysian Biorefinery

Leaf Resources Limited (ASX: LER) ('Leaf' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the relevant Malaysian authorities have approved a manufacturing licence for the proposed biorefinery at Segamat. The biorefinery will incorporate Leaf's proprietary GlycellTM technology that converts plant waste into valuable industrial sugars and other chemicals used in a wide variety of products and by downstream manufacturing industries.

The Company's Malaysian Subsidiary, Leaf Malaysia, has been granted a manufacturing licence for the production of fermentable sugars (hexose and pentose), refined glycerol and lignin by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MIDA). The licence approval is subject to the completion of an environmental study, as well as other standard conditions including the use of approved architectural and engineering consultancy services in the design of the biorefinery.

Leaf Managing Director Ken Richards said the licence approval is another important milestone in progressing the biorefinery project and reflects the positive engagement with Malaysian authorities.

"Our GlycellTM technology uses renewable inputs in a low energy, low cost process that produces low carbon alternatives to petroleum-based chemicals and plastics. The abundant supply of empty fruit bunch - a waste product of palm oil production - in close proximity to the Johor site makes it an ideal location for the biorefinery."

Mr Richards said Leaf will shortly commence the final phase 3 integrated demonstration trials of the GlycellTM process, which will produce samples of fermentable sugars, refined glycerol and lignin for potential customers. This follows the successful conclusion of phase 1 and phase 2 trials in Delft, Holland.

This final study will include the unique separation technology (simulated moving bed chromatography) unit designed and built by Amalgamated Research Inc (ARI), the Company's chromatographic separations development partner. The unit has now arrived in Holland from the USA and will be installed into the pilot plant at Delft and commissioned over the next few weeks.

"Positive progress is also being made towards the start of our critical FEL 3 study, with a number of international engineering firms having advised their interest in undertaking this final engineering study on the Segamat site. We expect to finalise that appointment and timetable for this work by the end of October."

About Leaf Resources Ltd (ASX: LER)

Leaf Resources is one of the world's leading companies in converting plant biomass into industrial sugars. Our proprietary process for converting biomass-to-functional industrial sugars enable a myriad of downstream technologies for the production of renewable chemicals that will substitute petrochemicals used in manufacturing today. With our project development and continued technical innovation we are building a robust global business centered on renewable carbon containing products to deliver environmental and economic benefits to our shareholders and our planet. More on www.leafresources.com.au

