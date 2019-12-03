Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leaf Trade : Raises $4.5M to Streamline the Wholesale Cannabis Supply Chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:03am EST

With its platform, Leaf Trade radically simplifies cannabis vendors’ process and operations

Leaf Trade, a technology company whose wholesale ordering platform connects licensed cannabis vendors and dispensaries, today announced that it has raised $4.5 million in a round led by Hyde Park Angels and Duke Software Investments, with additional participation from Chingona Ventures. The capital will assist the company in expanding to new states and markets to meet current and prospective clients’ needs and in expanding its data science and engineering teams.

Today, the cannabis supply chain is a system fraught with inefficiencies. Cannabis vendors rely on phone calls, text messages, and emails to receive orders and communicate with customers, making order fulfillment a time-consuming, inexact, and arduous process. Leaf Trade’s platform resolves those issues by making order fulfillment digital and streamlined. On the Leaf Trade platform, buyers can easily place orders and sellers can easily manage order fulfillment, without the need for back-and-forth communication across numerous disparate channels. The platform also provides vendors with analytics to help them grow their business.

“We built our platform organically driven by user feedback to directly address the needs of those in this industry,” said Michael Piermont, chief revenue officer at Leaf Trade. “The relationships we’ve built with our clients have become symbiotic partnerships, wherein we grow together into emerging markets and collaboratively transform the wholesale cannabis industry.”

“This is an exciting time for Leaf Trade and our clients. Being on the ground floor and helping them grow has been a joy. We can’t wait to roll out new features and products for them,” offered Leaf Trade co-founder and CEO, James Yi.

“Leaf Trade’s strong customer adoption demonstrates its leadership in the cannabis supply chain software market,” commented Jeff Kleban, member of Hyde Park Angels and board member of Leaf Trade. “Once customers start using Leaf Trade’s platform, they never leave. That’s why we believe that Leaf Trade will become the industry standard for managing product in a cannabis market expected to grow to $40 billion by 2025.”

This funding adds momentum to Leaf Trade’s already significant progress. The company has signed five of the largest cannabis companies as clients: Verano, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), GrassRoots, Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP), and Vireo Health International, Inc. (CSE: VREO) (OTCQX: VREOF). In October 2019, Leaf Trade expanded from four states to 12 to meet demand from these and other customers. By the end of 2019, the company plans to grow to 20 states.

About Leaf Trade

Headquartered in Chicago, Leaf Trade is a technology company whose wholesale ordering platform connects licensed cannabis vendors and dispensaries. Using the features on Leaf Trade’s platform, vendors can streamline all order fulfillment processes, increase sales through custom storefronts, and generate powerful reports and analytics. Dispensaries can leverage Leaf Trade’s tools to discover trending products through its data-driven shopping process, easily request samples and marketing materials, and manage orders from their customers from start to finish. To learn more about Leaf Trade, visit leaf.trade or follow @leaf_trade on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aTINC COMM VA : ONGC gets FIPI Oil & Gas – Exploration Company of the Year 2019 award
PU
06:38aSEAZEN : Unaudited operating statistics and land acquisition information for november 2019
PU
06:38aNEXANS : Mars, Barry Callebaut, Mondelēz and VOICE Network call for European cocoa due diligence legislation
PU
06:38aCOMMERZBANK : Credit Suisse and UBS execute first live transactions on the Deutsche Börse-HQLAX securities lending platform more
PU
06:38aJOY CITY PROPERTY : Discloseable transaction further provision of shareholder loan
PU
06:38aLISI : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
06:38aTINC COMM VA : First phase of the public offering in the framework of the capital increase has been successfully completed with about 84.6% of the New Shares already subscribed
PU
06:38aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN : Contract to deliver Remote Weapons Stations to Switzerland valued 230 MNOK
PU
06:38aSCHAEFFLER : ABT and Schaeffler establish strategic collaboration to electrify light commercial vehicles
PU
06:38aSWMA DEC 3, 2019 9 : 14 AM CET + 0.6 % 456.10 SEK The share
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
5Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group