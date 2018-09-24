Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading Mobile Ordering App

Leafbuyer
Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer”) (OTCQB:LBUY) announced today a
non-binding letter of intent to acquire California-based Greenlight
Technologies (“Greenlight”). Greenlight provides cannabis consumers
real-time mobile ordering and loyalty rewards through a native
application that integrates with the local dispensary’s point of sale
system.
Once the acquisition is complete, Leafbuyer’s customer base in
California will more than double. The company expects higher sales in
the California market due to the opportunity for cross-selling of the
complementary platforms. The company projects that the acquisition will
be accretive to earnings within six months.
Greenlight’s technology will support Leafbuyer’s customers and allow
consumers to pre-order cannabis products via mobile app and pick the
orders up in their local store.
“We believe Greenlight’s technology and team will be a tremendous
addition to Leafbuyer. Their presence in California will allow us to
serve that rapidly growing market and tap into a significant new revenue
stream. Offering mobile app pre-ordering will allow consumers to skip
long lines and enjoy a better overall experience. We believe this
service will offer dispensaries a powerful new tool and will allow us to
cross-sell the Leafbuyer suite of solutions to a much larger sector of
the market,” said Kurt Rossner, Chairman and CEO of Leafbuyer.
“The acquisition brings together two leading brands, that combined, will
deliver unparalleled world-class technology and solutions for the
cannabis space.” said Michael Gabriel, Co-Founder of Greenlight
Technologies.
About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.
Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for
cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to
showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons.
Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches
millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis
deals platform of Dope Media, LA Weekly, and Voice Media Group.
About Greenlight Technologies
Greenlight is the leading loyalty rewards and order ahead software in
the cannabis industry, designed to give businesses a competitive edge
and to better retain their customers. Greenlight’s mission is to help
businesses serve more customers, grow their revenue, and increase
patient retention.
Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.
