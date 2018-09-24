Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading Mobile Ordering App

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Combination Doubles Leafbuyer’s Presence in California Market

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer”) (OTCQB:LBUY) announced today a non-binding letter of intent to acquire California-based Greenlight Technologies (“Greenlight”). Greenlight provides cannabis consumers real-time mobile ordering and loyalty rewards through a native application that integrates with the local dispensary’s point of sale system.

Once the acquisition is complete, Leafbuyer’s customer base in California will more than double. The company expects higher sales in the California market due to the opportunity for cross-selling of the complementary platforms. The company projects that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within six months.

Greenlight’s technology will support Leafbuyer’s customers and allow consumers to pre-order cannabis products via mobile app and pick the orders up in their local store.

“We believe Greenlight’s technology and team will be a tremendous addition to Leafbuyer. Their presence in California will allow us to serve that rapidly growing market and tap into a significant new revenue stream. Offering mobile app pre-ordering will allow consumers to skip long lines and enjoy a better overall experience. We believe this service will offer dispensaries a powerful new tool and will allow us to cross-sell the Leafbuyer suite of solutions to a much larger sector of the market,” said Kurt Rossner, Chairman and CEO of Leafbuyer.

“The acquisition brings together two leading brands, that combined, will deliver unparalleled world-class technology and solutions for the cannabis space.” said Michael Gabriel, Co-Founder of Greenlight Technologies.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, LA Weekly, and Voice Media Group.

About Greenlight Technologies

Greenlight is the leading loyalty rewards and order ahead software in the cannabis industry, designed to give businesses a competitive edge and to better retain their customers. Greenlight’s mission is to help businesses serve more customers, grow their revenue, and increase patient retention.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:21pToday's Research Reports on AGT Food and Ingredients, Spin Master, BRP and Aimia
AC
02:20pMARRET RESOURCE CORP. : Provides Update on Aequitas NEO Exchange Listing
AQ
02:20pToday's Research Reports on Blackline Safety, CAE, D-BOX Technologies and Espial Group
AC
02:20pEKOTECHNIKA AG : Dual listing at Frankfurt Stock Exchange
EQ
02:20pVolvo halts Iran truck assembly due to U.S. sanctions
RE
02:19pWESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – Logistics Operation, Major UK Airport
PU
02:19pNOTICE TO THE MARKET : Partnership with Getnet
PU
02:19pKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : Global Finance Names KFH the Safest Islamic Bank in GCC 2018
PU
02:19pYUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
3COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas disc..
5DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.