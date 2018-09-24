Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading Mobile Ordering App

Combination Doubles Leafbuyer’s Presence in California Market

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer”) (OTCQB:LBUY) announced today a non-binding letter of intent to acquire California-based Greenlight Technologies (“Greenlight”). Greenlight provides cannabis consumers real-time mobile ordering and loyalty rewards through a native application that integrates with the local dispensary’s point of sale system.

Once the acquisition is complete, Leafbuyer’s customer base in California will more than double. The company expects higher sales in the California market due to the opportunity for cross-selling of the complementary platforms. The company projects that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within six months.

Greenlight’s technology will support Leafbuyer’s customers and allow consumers to pre-order cannabis products via mobile app and pick the orders up in their local store.

“We believe Greenlight’s technology and team will be a tremendous addition to Leafbuyer. Their presence in California will allow us to serve that rapidly growing market and tap into a significant new revenue stream. Offering mobile app pre-ordering will allow consumers to skip long lines and enjoy a better overall experience. We believe this service will offer dispensaries a powerful new tool and will allow us to cross-sell the Leafbuyer suite of solutions to a much larger sector of the market,” said Kurt Rossner, Chairman and CEO of Leafbuyer.

“The acquisition brings together two leading brands, that combined, will deliver unparalleled world-class technology and solutions for the cannabis space.” said Michael Gabriel, Co-Founder of Greenlight Technologies.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, LA Weekly, and Voice Media Group.

About Greenlight Technologies

Greenlight is the leading loyalty rewards and order ahead software in the cannabis industry, designed to give businesses a competitive edge and to better retain their customers. Greenlight’s mission is to help businesses serve more customers, grow their revenue, and increase patient retention.

