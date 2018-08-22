Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. : Announces Another Record-Setting Month

Leafbuyer
Technologies, Inc. (LBUY)
(“Leafbuyer”), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today
that new sales for July exceeded expectations over June. Leafbuyer added
26 new customers in the month of July from companies based in Georgia,
Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Maryland, Florida, California, Arizona,
and Australia.
Leafbuyer posted a 55% increase in sales for the month of July 2018
compared to July 2017. The increase comes just one month after a
record-setting June and paves the way for a strong start to the second
half of the year.
“The key to our growth is that customers prefer our ‘one-stop-shop’
suite of products,” stated John Valle, Director of Sales for Leafbuyer
Technologies. “They see the value and benefit of having the best
marketing and advertising products available to them under one roof.
Some of our competitors can only offer one service or product. It gives
us a clear advantage to bundle multiple services into one complete
package.”
“We are definitely building momentum as a company with the recent
expansion of our sales team and product lines,” stated Co-Founder and
COO Mark Breen. “What is most impressive is the number of diverse
markets we are in. Now cannabis companies in smaller and newer markets
are signing up with our platform to gain an edge over their competitors.
There are a lot of advantages for businesses in newer markets to jump on
board early, as they receive key positioning and the lion’s share of the
online traffic,” Breen added.
About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.
Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for
cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to
showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons.
Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches
millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis
deals platform of Dope Media, LA Weekly, and Voice Media Group.
Learn more at leafbuyer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005385/en/