Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. : Announces Another Record-Setting Month

The company announced a 55% increase in new sales for July 2018 compared to July 2017, capping the best month in company history.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (LBUY) (“Leafbuyer”), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today that new sales for July exceeded expectations over June. Leafbuyer added 26 new customers in the month of July from companies based in Georgia, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Maryland, Florida, California, Arizona, and Australia.

Leafbuyer posted a 55% increase in sales for the month of July 2018 compared to July 2017. The increase comes just one month after a record-setting June and paves the way for a strong start to the second half of the year.

“The key to our growth is that customers prefer our ‘one-stop-shop’ suite of products,” stated John Valle, Director of Sales for Leafbuyer Technologies. “They see the value and benefit of having the best marketing and advertising products available to them under one roof. Some of our competitors can only offer one service or product. It gives us a clear advantage to bundle multiple services into one complete package.”

“We are definitely building momentum as a company with the recent expansion of our sales team and product lines,” stated Co-Founder and COO Mark Breen. “What is most impressive is the number of diverse markets we are in. Now cannabis companies in smaller and newer markets are signing up with our platform to gain an edge over their competitors. There are a lot of advantages for businesses in newer markets to jump on board early, as they receive key positioning and the lion’s share of the online traffic,” Breen added.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, LA Weekly, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at leafbuyer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005385/en/