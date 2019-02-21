Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. : Announces Total Network Traffic Increase

Growth to Nearly 10 Million Cannabis Consumers Per Month

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (LBUY) (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”), announced today its Total Network traffic reached 9.85 million impressions in January 2019. This increase reflects 25.48% growth recorded during the month versus the same month the previous year.

“We develop partnerships with hand-selected external websites, like Dope Magazine and LA Weekly, in several markets across the country to help promote Leafbuyer dispensary customers,” said Mark Breen, COO of Leafbuyer. “Through these websites, cannabis consumers can interact with our customers and their deals through a Leafbuyer app plugin, all without leaving the original site.”

“The Leafbuyer Total Network is a powerful marketing lever. It allows our dispensary customers to drive more business and set themselves apart from competitors,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “The 25.48% year-over-year growth shows a major increase in the value of The Network.”

February projections show The Leafbuyer Total Network may reach more than 11 million impressions, a more than 73% increase over the same month the previous year.

The Leafbuyer Total Network includes sites, such as Dope Magazine, LA Weekly, Grasscity, Merry Jane, Sensi Magazine, The WeedTube, Toke of the Town, The Northwest Leaf, Westword, The Stranger, and The Phoenix New Times.

Leafbuyer Technologies is a multi-platform cannabis technology company connecting consumers with dispensaries and product companies through online, loyalty, print, and in-person initiatives. Leafbuyer.com, known as the “Priceline of Pot”, promotes its clients’ deals and information through its cannabis media network, which reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of LA Weekly, Voice Media Group, Dope Media, Grasscity, and The Stranger.

