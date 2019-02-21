Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. : Announces Total Network Traffic Increase

Leafbuyer
Technologies, Inc. (LBUY) (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”), announced
today its Total Network traffic reached 9.85 million impressions in
January 2019. This increase reflects 25.48% growth recorded during the
month versus the same month the previous year.
“We develop partnerships with hand-selected external websites, like Dope
Magazine and LA Weekly, in several markets across the country to help
promote Leafbuyer dispensary customers,” said Mark Breen, COO of
Leafbuyer. “Through these websites, cannabis consumers can interact with
our customers and their deals through a Leafbuyer app plugin, all
without leaving the original site.”
“The Leafbuyer Total Network is a powerful marketing lever. It allows
our dispensary customers to drive more business and set themselves apart
from competitors,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “The 25.48%
year-over-year growth shows a major increase in the value of The
Network.”
February projections show The Leafbuyer Total Network may reach more
than 11 million impressions, a more than 73% increase over the same
month the previous year.
The Leafbuyer Total Network includes sites, such as Dope
Magazine, LA
Weekly, Grasscity,
Merry
Jane, Sensi
Magazine, The
WeedTube, Toke
of the Town, The
Northwest Leaf, Westword,
The
Stranger, and The
Phoenix New Times.
About Leafbuyer
Leafbuyer
Technologies is a multi-platform cannabis technology company
connecting consumers with dispensaries and product companies through
online, loyalty, print, and in-person initiatives. Leafbuyer.com, known
as the “Priceline of Pot”, promotes its clients’ deals and information
through its cannabis media network, which reaches millions of consumers
every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of LA
Weekly, Voice Media Group, Dope Media, Grasscity, and The Stranger.
Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.
