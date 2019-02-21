Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. : Announces Total Network Traffic Increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:46am EST

Growth to Nearly 10 Million Cannabis Consumers Per Month

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (LBUY) (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”), announced today its Total Network traffic reached 9.85 million impressions in January 2019. This increase reflects 25.48% growth recorded during the month versus the same month the previous year.

“We develop partnerships with hand-selected external websites, like Dope Magazine and LA Weekly, in several markets across the country to help promote Leafbuyer dispensary customers,” said Mark Breen, COO of Leafbuyer. “Through these websites, cannabis consumers can interact with our customers and their deals through a Leafbuyer app plugin, all without leaving the original site.”

“The Leafbuyer Total Network is a powerful marketing lever. It allows our dispensary customers to drive more business and set themselves apart from competitors,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “The 25.48% year-over-year growth shows a major increase in the value of The Network.”

February projections show The Leafbuyer Total Network may reach more than 11 million impressions, a more than 73% increase over the same month the previous year.

The Leafbuyer Total Network includes sites, such as Dope Magazine, LA Weekly, Grasscity, Merry Jane, Sensi Magazine, The WeedTube, Toke of the Town, The Northwest Leaf, Westword, The Stranger, and The Phoenix New Times.

About Leafbuyer

Leafbuyer Technologies is a multi-platform cannabis technology company connecting consumers with dispensaries and product companies through online, loyalty, print, and in-person initiatives. Leafbuyer.com, known as the “Priceline of Pot”, promotes its clients’ deals and information through its cannabis media network, which reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of LA Weekly, Voice Media Group, Dope Media, Grasscity, and The Stranger.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aMAJESCO : Insurance at the Intersections of Protection and Prevention
PU
09:08aTHINGWORX IN ACTION : Woodward, Inc. Case Study
PU
09:08aATTUNITY : Qlik to Acquire Attunity to Expand Enterprise Data Management and Enable Real-time Analytics
PU
09:08aFalkonry CEO To Speak on Machine Learning at The Montgomery Summit and KBCM Emerging Technology Summit
BU
09:08aKnow Labs Bio-RFID™ Platform Technology Identifies Blood Alcohol Levels
BU
09:08aKeep Kids Smiling with Cavity-Prevention Tips from DentalPlans.com
BU
09:08aBULLHORN : Delivers Cloud-Based, Integrated Front-to-Back Solution for Enterprise Staffing Companies
BU
09:08aECi Releases Analytics Functionality for MarkSystems ERP
BU
09:07aNINTENDO DOWNLOAD : Try Pokémon Before You Buy!
BU
09:07aRITE AID : Ben Bulkley Named Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionRxOptions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
2BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
3AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : 4Q Earnings Dropped on Restructuring Costs, Forex

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.