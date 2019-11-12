Leafly : Announces Leafly : Certified Labs Program to Validate Accuracy of Cannabis Testing and to Provide Consistent Product Information for Consumers

Leafly Certified Labs Program now accepting applications to join growing network of trusted cannabis labs

Leafly, the world’s leading cannabis resource, today announced the Leafly Certified Labs Program, a network of labs independently assessed by Leafly for accuracy and quality. Designed to combat inconsistency in cannabis testing, the Leafly Certified Labs Program helps ensure that cannabis lab data on Leafly comes from labs that have been confirmed to provide results that consumers can trust. The founding Leafly Certified Lab members are Anandia in Canada, CannTest in Alaska, ChemHistory in Oregon, Confidence Analytics in Washington, Modern Canna in Florida, PSI Labs in Michigan, and SC Labs in California.

“People deserve accurate information about cannabis products so they can have confidence in the products they purchase and in their experience. Unfortunately, not all cannabis labs operate with the same level of rigor, and no one is really looking at the data they produce in a systematic way. Leafly’s own reporting and internal analysis indicate some labs inflate their results, a deceptive practice that must end,” said Nick Jikomes, Leafly’s principal research scientist. “The Leafly Certified Labs Program is our way of independently verifying that the information we provide is trustworthy and sound, and gives cannabis brands the opportunity to work with Leafly and our Certified Labs to bring consumers information they can count on.”

So far, seven labs have joined the Leafly Certified Labs Program as founding members with a shared commitment to providing accurate and trustworthy product data to consumers.

“As Canada’s largest dedicated cannabis analytical testing laboratory, Anandia is proud to be a first mover in this initiative to independently verify the quality and chemistry of cannabis product. Our partnership with Leafly will not only provide our clients with accurate testing results, it will also enable them to communicate better with consumers about the differentiating elements of their products.” - John Coleman, President, Anandia, Vancouver, British Columbia

“A large part of CannTest’s mission is to empower consumers with accurate and reliable information. Leafly’s partnership with CannTest, and other reliable labs nationwide, provides a way to get more scientifically backed information to consumers. This resource should prove a valuable tool for increasing knowledge and trust across our industry.” - Dr. Jonathan Rupp Strong, Scientific Director, CannTest, Alaska

“ChemHistory is grateful to participate in this much needed movement towards transparency and accuracy amongst cannabis testing laboratories. Trust is everything to consumers and earning that trust is an honor. We thank Leafly for their leadership in creating this program.” - Alex Hoggan, CEO, ChemHistory, Oregon

“Leafly’s considerable reach and influence would be nothing without their ability to adapt to new information in the rapidly evolving science of cannabis. The problem-solving and critical thinking skills displayed by their teams is what keeps Leafly at the cutting edge of cannabis product classification. We are beginning a new era in herbal medical science, and Leafly operates at an important junction between information and consumer awareness.” - Nick Mosely M.S., CEO, Confidence Analytics, Washington

“Analytical reports should always be verifiable, reproducible, and legally defensible, yet some laboratories operating in the cannabis space continue to falsify data and refuse to show any form of validation. This program encourages transparency and integrity by providing a platform, supported by quality data, intended to help educate and reassure consumers.” - George Fernandez, CEO, Modern Canna, Florida

“PSI Labs is excited to join the Leafly Certified Lab program, contributing our data to help promote scientific integrity and knowledge transfer nationwide. PSI Labs has set benchmarks for quality control, transparency and scientific integrity in the Michigan cannabis industry. We are confident that our partnership with Leafly will promote accountability and transparency in the testing industry while also improving consumer access to high quality scientific data and our collective knowledge of cannabis chemistry.” - Benjamin J. Rosman, JD, CEO and Co-Founder, PSI Labs, Michigan

“We’ve entered a phase in our relationship with cannabis that is driven by data instead of anecdote or hearsay. It is among SC Labs’ core values to provide reliable and transparent data so that the cannabis supply-chain can make more deliberate and informed choices from safe and consistent products—a philosophy that aligns perfectly with our partnership with Leafly. Leafly has done an amazing job to take this a step further by interpreting that data with a visual language that advances our perception of quality, flavor, and effect. Our shared effort marks a significant milestone in the way consumers will evaluate cannabis.” - Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder, SC Labs, California

One of the ways in which Leafly currently uses data from Leafly Certified Labs is in the creation of data visualizations of cannabis strains known as the Leafly Flower. Each flower uses shape and color to indicate the most common chemical profile associated with popular strains. Diamonds represent THC, circles represent CBD, and colors indicate terpenes. Leafly uses proprietary generative design software that pulls cannabinoid and terpene data directly from the network of trusted lab partners to automatically create Leafly Flowers. Leafly is currently working on similar applications for cannabis brands that work with Leafly Certified Labs, which will allow Leafly to create Leafly Flowers and bring trustworthy information about specific products to consumers.

Leafly invites labs interested in joining the Leafly Certified Labs Program, particularly those in key markets of Massachusetts, Colorado, and Illinois, to apply to join by providing their information here.

