Lean Focus Adds ex-HNI CEO, Stan Askren to Rapidly Growing Lean Consulting Practice

MADISON, Wis., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Focus LLC, a leading management consultancy that partners with C-suite leadership to drive organization-wide lean transformations, is pleased to announce the recent addition of Stan Askren to their rapidly growing team. Stan will be a key member of the Lean Focus Advisory Board and will engage in key company-wide lean transformations and partnerships with C-suite leadership at Lean Focus clients.

Mr. Askren served as the chairman of HNI from 2004 until December 31, 2018 and as CEO of HNI from 2004 until July 2018. Previously, he was the president from 2003 to April 2018, and executive vice president of HNI from 2001 to 2003. Mr. Askren had worked at HNI for 27 years, including as Vice-President of Marketing, Vice-President of Human Resources, and as an Executive Vice-President and President of HNI's Hearth Business Segment. Mr. Askren has also worked in several industries and previously held multiple executive management and general management positions with Emerson Electric, Thomson S.A. and HNI.

Mr. Askren also serves on the Board of Directors of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., a commercial duty automatic transmission and hybrid propulsion systems manufacturer and Armstrong World Industries, a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. Mr. Askren formerly served on the Board of Directors of the Iowa Heritage Foundation, the Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer's Association (past chair), the Iowa Business Council (past chair) and Arctic Cat Corporation. Mr. Askren brings to our Board extensive operating, senior executive leadership, manufacturing, sales and distribution expertise, lean business expertise, as well as valuable insights from his experience as a public company Chief Executive Officer. He is also a life-time inductee to the Shingo Academy.

Stan holds a Bachelor of Arts, from the University of Northern Iowa and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Lean Focus CEO, Damon Baker says..."Stan has spent close to three decades building and leading a lean culture at HNI Corporation from lean neophyte to lean convert. His storied career brings a wealth of experience and lessons learned to bear that can be applied with our clients to accelerate their results and cultural transformation. Stan is the epitome of a lean leader who leads with humility and through others. We are fortunate to have him on our team."

About Lean Focus LLC

Made up of former Danaher executives, we are results-driven Leaders that use our system to help clients capture Growth, Profit, and Working Capital opportunities. A "who's who" of global leaders in every industry, our clients include some of the world's most respected brands and several members of the Fortune 1000. We partner with global clients to accelerate value creation through the adoption of our Lean Focus Business System. The Lean Focus Business System is comprised of Tools, Systems, and Principles. Its' purpose is to achieve greater flexibility, agility, and higher levels of Customer satisfaction to increase competitive advantage and fund growth. The system drives operational improvement of safety, quality, delivery, and cost while generating above-market growth and profitability.

Additionally, in support of our clients' lean transformations, our Talent Search Practice is driven by a unique understanding of high-performance organizations and their cultures, which positions us to know what lean leaders look like and where to source them.

+ Our VISION is to build lasting continuous improvement cultures that create strategic advantage for our clients.

+ Our MISSION is to change old ways of thinking, be fact-based, radically candid, and deeply committed to delivering breakthrough results.

+ Our VALUES are simple and define how we work: Respect Every Individual, Humble Leadership, Gemba Focus, and High Expectations.

