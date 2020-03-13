Log in
LeanDNA One of Fastest-Growing Companies in Texas, Ranks No. 27 in the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas

03/13/2020 | 09:02am EDT

The ranking follows 422% two-year growth, $15 million Series B funding and recent CRO appointment

LeanDNA, a purpose-built inventory optimization platform for factories, announced today it ranked No. 27 on Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest-growing Texas-based companies. This ranking reflects the company’s consistent year-over-year growth and the expansion of its inventory management footprint throughout more than 260 manufacturing sites in 16 countries.

Created by Inc. Media, the most trusted name in entrepreneurial journalism, the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas recognizes the 250 fastest-growing companies in the state. On average, those companies grew 294 percent over the past two years. In that time, LeanDNA increased revenue by 422 percent.

“After decades of working on the ground with factories throughout the world, I am incredibly proud of the work we have done at LeanDNA to enable supply chain teams to take critical, impactful inventory actions within their factories,” said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA. “We are grateful for our customers, whose innovative spirits and pursuit of excellence have helped them achieve substantial ROI using our solution. Because of their success, they continue to expand LeanNDA across their factories, fueling much of our growth.”

Additionally, over the past three months, LeanDNA secured $15 million in Series B funding, announced a number of landmark customer success stories and shared plans to significantly grow headcount at its Austin-based headquarters.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small business sector impacts Texas’s economy,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found here. To learn more about LeanDNA, visit www.leandna.com.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA’s factory-first approach enables manufacturers to optimize inventory, avoid shortages and improve on-time delivery. Leveraging predictive analytics and prescriptive AI to power actionable, automated recommendations, the LeanDNA platform promotes real-time collaboration and standardization across systems, suppliers and sites, unlocking working capital for the business. LeanDNA has been recognized as a NextGen Supply Chain Provider of the Year for its work to move supply chain technology forward. For more information about the Austin, Texas-based company, visit www.leandna.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
