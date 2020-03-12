Log in
LeanIX : Announces First Speakers at Virtual EA Connect Day 2020

03/12/2020 | 11:37am EDT

Executives from Atlassian, Caesars Entertainment, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Ernst & Young, LLP, and Vale to Offer EA Case Studies and Best Practices via Online Conference

Amidst growing concern for the COVID-19 virus, LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), will hold EA Connect Day U.S. on May 20, 2020 as a free virtual conference. The company today confirmed its first five expert speakers for the online event:

  • Phillip Ziegler, Enterprise Business Architect, Atlassian
  • Suzanne Vincent, Director Business Architecture, Caesars Entertainment
  • Mike Kowalsky, Enterprise Architect, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
  • Amy Fenstermacher, Manager, Government and Public Sector, Ernst & Young, LLP
  • Marcelo Menard, Global Enterprise Architecture Manager, Vale

This year’s EA Connect Day U.S. theme will focus on how to Future-Proof Enterprise Architecture in a World of Rapid Change.

“We want to ensure our attendees, speakers, and employees remain healthy during this unusual time,” said André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. “Holding our EA Connect Day U.S. as a virtual conference enables colleagues from around the world to hear the views and best practices of the EA executives from fields as diverse as entertainment, healthcare, software development, industrial mining, and government from their own location. Our online conference will continue to enable peers to learn from each other and advance the agenda for the entire Enterprise Architecture practice.”

EA Connect Days are the best-known peer conferences for Enterprise Architects, CIOs, and IT executives which bring together hundreds of experts to discuss, deliberate and resolve the most significant topics and challenges of the EA profession.

Companies can learn more and register for the May 20th EA Connect Day virtual conference here.

About LeanIX

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for driving Enterprise Architecture and Cloud Governance, enabling companies to accelerate their IT transformation. From on-premises to cloud native and microservices, architecture teams using LeanIX have the power to strategically support their business and take decisions faster. More than 270 global brands including Volkswagen, adidas, Bosch, DHL, Santander, Atlassian, and Zalando rely on LeanIX to improve transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to stakeholders whenever needed. Use cases include Cloud Governance, Application Portfolio Management, and Technology Risk Management. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, and an office in Hyderabad, India.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net, @leanix_net on Twitter, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/leanix-gmbh on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
