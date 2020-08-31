Log in
LeanIX : Commits to Job Training and Wage Growth With Charter Sponsorship of CS YOU Program

08/31/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Joins Program Led by Gainsight, SV Academy and Insight Partners to Create Inclusive Entry-Level Job Opportunities in the Tech Industry

LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced that it has become a Program Charter Partner of CS YOU, an initiative providing job training and entry-level internships in the field of Customer Success.

The CS You Program offers vocational training and job placement for entry-level Customer Success Associate roles for underrepresented minorities. CS You is designed to jump start qualified candidates in the field of customer success to help them develop a career path as a Customer Success Manager, which is one of the most sought after careers in the technology industry.

As a Program Charter Partner, LeanIX will sponsor the tuition and an internship to help a promising candidate become trained for an entry-level job in customer success.

"We are proud to be among the first Charter Partners for the CS YOU Program,” said Christian Richter, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at LeanIX. “Initiatives that support the inclusion of promising candidates with training and hands-on education in the field of Customer Success is a win not only for LeanIX but the entire technology industry.”

About CS YOU:

CS YOU was developed by Gainsight and SV Academy, in cooperation with Insight Partners and a consortium of technology companies. The program is designed to expand wages and create inclusive Customer Success industry jobs for people of all backgrounds via training and placement in entry-level roles.

For more information visit: https://www.gainsight.com/company/philanthropy/

About LeanIX:

LeanIX is the single source of truth for Corporate IT and Product IT to create transparency of the present and derive actions, to shape the future in an understandable business context. LeanIX provides its Software-as-a-Service to 300 international customers including well-known brands such as adidas, Atlassian, Dropbox, DHL, Merck, Volkswagen, Vodafone and Zalando. More than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte, Cognizant and PwC rely on the dynamically-growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by LeanIX CEO André Christ.

With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Munich, Germany; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Hyderabad, India. It has more than 230 employees worldwide.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net, @leanix_net on Twitter, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/leanix-gmbh on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
