LeanLife Appoints Operations Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (the “Company”) announces that the Company has hired an Operations Manager.



The Company introduces Glenn Nichols who will lead the buildout of LeanLife's production facility.

Mr. Nichols' involvement is part of a company-wide reboot, where every position and expenditure is evaluated for its strategic benefit.

He brings more than 15 years of Product and Operations Management experience, having worked with large multi-company teams, combined with a strong automation engineering background.

Over the past several years he has played key roles in the nutraceutical market bringing a manufacturing plant operational while automating several of its complex processes to maximize efficiencies, reduce labour requirements, and improve product quality and consistency.

One of Mr. Nichols' primary strengths is his ability to identify problems with current or planned products and processes. His creative solutions have resulted in him being named in several patents granted, pending or in the application stage, for every company he has worked with over the past 18 years.

Mr. Nichols will continue where Ms. Liu left off. LeanLife thanks Ms. Liu for her past service.

"LeanLife looks forward to benefiting from Mr. Nichols' expertise as it prepares a clear path to fulfilling its original mandate of providing a shelf-stable Omega-3 product to meet the growing demand," said Stan Lis, CEO.

“I look forward to applying my proven expertise in food production to LeanLife and in particular to bringing efficiencies to its processes." said Mr. Nichols.

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health’s products are shelf-stable extractions from flax seed, a plentiful and non-animal source of Omega-3, that give them a significant advantage as a fortified food ingredient.

The products can be used as food additives or as nutraceuticals and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market.

LeanLife Health’s industry leading Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol. Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The global Omega-3 market is expected to reach USD $7.32 billion by 2020, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

