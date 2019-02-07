LeanLife Issues stock options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (the “Company”) announces that pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), it has granted incentive stock options to certain Officers, Directors and Consultants entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 4,900,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a 3-year term expiring at close of business on February 7, 2022.



About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health’s products are shelf-stable extractions from flax seed, a plentiful and non-animal source of Omega-3, that give them a significant advantage as a fortified food ingredient.

The products can be used as food additives or as nutraceuticals and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market.

LeanLife Health’s industry leading Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol. Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The global Omega-3 market reached $33 Billion USD in 2016 and is expected to reach upwards of $57 Billion USD by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

