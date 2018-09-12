LeanTaaS : Adds Surgeon Scorecards to Market-Leading Surgeon-Centric Performance Optimization Platform

LeanTaaS, a Silicon Valley healthcare analytics company that increases patient access and transforms the operational performance of healthcare providers, today announced the addition of surgeon scorecards to its groundbreaking iQueue for Operating Rooms solution.

Operating rooms (ORs) generate approximately 30-40 percent of a hospital’s revenue; a single minute of OR time can be worth as much as $500. Yet most OR managers struggle to establish OR practices and policies that balance surgeon needs with utilization and revenue targets set by hospital administrators. Even a small utilization improvement — as little as 3-5 percent — can increase hospital revenue by as much as $1 million per OR per year.

iQueue for Operating Rooms is a lightweight, cloud-based solution that unlocks significant OR capacity so more cases can be performed in the same number of ORs. Surgeons and clinics can get increased access to OR time, and the right set of underutilized blocks can be collected and made available to existing surgeons needing more time or to new surgeons who might lack permanent time in the operating room.

The newly added scorecards provide a “one stop shop” for insightful metrics about how well a surgeon uses his/her allocated OR time and other operational details. Equipped with multiple levels of drill-downs, visualizations and delay data, surgeons and perioperative leadership gain a comprehensive view of the surgeon’s operational performance. The solution also can be configured to send periodic messages via text and/or email to individual surgeons that detail his or her performance. With this information in hand, surgeons and perioperative leaders can have objective, transparent conversations about how to improve OR operations. In addition, the iQueue for Operating Rooms browser interface can generate PDF versions of those measurements that can be distributed as reports. With the rich drill-down, perioperative leaders are able to visually see if and how often certain surgeons go over time and which OR team combination of physician, anesthesiologist and circulator is the most effective and efficient.

“Adding surgeon scorecards to iQueue for Operating Rooms means surgeons and administrators can get on the same page regarding OR metrics, including volume, utilization and delays,” said Ashley Walsh, director of client services for LeanTaaS. “Establishing this ‘single source of truth’ eliminates the sometimes-contentious interpretations and discussions about each surgeon’s performance so that we can have conversations based on data and facts rather than anecdotes.”

“iQueue for Operating Rooms already supports our scheduling accuracy initiative. Surgeon scorecards enable us to work with the physician offices to review the details of past cases very easily and better understand how much time different kinds of cases may take,” said Ashley Bruning, senior director of perioperative services for UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital. “The block utilization graphs help us collaboratively discuss opportunities with physicians about where time may have been more optimally used to create efficiencies moving forward.”

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive analytics and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. More than 50 providers across the nation rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenues. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/ and connect on Twitter/LeanTaaS, Facebook/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn/LeanTaaS.

