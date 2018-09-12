LeanTaaS : Adds Surgeon Scorecards to Market-Leading Surgeon-Centric Performance Optimization Platform

LeanTaaS,
a Silicon Valley healthcare analytics company that increases patient
access and transforms the operational performance of healthcare
providers, today announced the addition of surgeon scorecards to its
groundbreaking iQueue
for Operating Rooms solution.
Operating rooms (ORs) generate approximately 30-40 percent of a
hospital’s revenue; a single minute of OR time can be worth as much as
$500. Yet most OR managers struggle to establish OR practices and
policies that balance surgeon needs with utilization and revenue targets
set by hospital administrators. Even a small utilization improvement —
as little as 3-5 percent — can increase hospital revenue by as much as
$1 million per OR per year.
iQueue for Operating Rooms is a lightweight, cloud-based solution that
unlocks significant OR capacity so more cases can be performed in the
same number of ORs. Surgeons and clinics can get increased access to OR
time, and the right set of underutilized blocks can be collected and
made available to existing surgeons needing more time or to new surgeons
who might lack permanent time in the operating room.
The newly added scorecards provide a “one stop shop” for insightful
metrics about how well a surgeon uses his/her allocated OR time and
other operational details. Equipped with multiple levels of drill-downs,
visualizations and delay data, surgeons and perioperative leadership
gain a comprehensive view of the surgeon’s operational performance. The
solution also can be configured to send periodic messages via text
and/or email to individual surgeons that detail his or her performance.
With this information in hand, surgeons and perioperative leaders can
have objective, transparent conversations about how to improve OR
operations. In addition, the iQueue for Operating Rooms browser
interface can generate PDF versions of those measurements that can be
distributed as reports. With the rich drill-down, perioperative leaders
are able to visually see if and how often certain surgeons go over time
and which OR team combination of physician, anesthesiologist and
circulator is the most effective and efficient.
“Adding surgeon scorecards to iQueue for Operating Rooms means surgeons
and administrators can get on the same page regarding OR metrics,
including volume, utilization and delays,” said Ashley Walsh, director
of client services for LeanTaaS. “Establishing this ‘single source of
truth’ eliminates the sometimes-contentious interpretations and
discussions about each surgeon’s performance so that we can have
conversations based on data and facts rather than anecdotes.”
“iQueue for Operating Rooms already supports our scheduling accuracy
initiative. Surgeon scorecards enable us to work with the physician
offices to review the details of past cases very easily and better
understand how much time different kinds of cases may take,” said Ashley
Bruning, senior director of perioperative services for UCHealth Medical
Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital. “The block utilization
graphs help us collaboratively discuss opportunities with physicians
about where time may have been more optimally used to create
efficiencies moving forward.”
About LeanTaaS
LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles,
predictive analytics and machine learning to transform hospital and
infusion center operations. More than 50 providers across the nation
rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient
access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and
improve revenues. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California. For more
information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/
LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names
and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their
respective companies.
