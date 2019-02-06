LeanTaaS : Named to the 2019 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

CB
Insights today named LeanTaaS
to the third annual AI
100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial
intelligence companies in the world.
“After being named to the AI 100 in 2018, last year’s honorees raised
nearly $4.5B across 45 deals with six going on to be valued at $1
billion or more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “The data we
compiled on this year’s nominees, ranging from their customers to their
patents to their CB Insights’ Mosaic scores, revealed 100 AI companies
that are driving transformation across a number of industries and which
are taking on a variety of large societal issues ranging from disaster
management to cancer diagnosis to detecting fake news. We expect these
companies will see similar levels of momentum and progress in 2019 and
are excited to continue to track their progress.”
In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare,
telecommunications, semiconductor, government, retail and finance, the
2019 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack.
These companies span the globe, from the U.S., UK, Israel, Japan, China,
Germany, Sweden and Canada, and are supported by more than 680 investors
from 29 countries.
“Our mission is to help healthcare systems better achieve operational
excellence,” said LeanTaaS Founder and CEO Mohan Giridharadas.
“Healthcare systems are increasingly looking to leverage advanced data
science to increase patient access, reduce patient waiting time, improve
staff satisfaction, and decrease healthcare delivery costs. We are
thrilled to offer them a SaaS solution that mathematically matches the
demand for expensive, constrained healthcare resources — infusion
chairs, operating rooms, inpatient beds, diagnostic imaging — with
supply.”
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team
selected the AI 100 from over 3,000 companies based on several factors
including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis,
proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive
landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic
Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health
and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s
momentum.
LeanTaaS is a software company that uses lean principles, machine
learning, and predictive analytics to digitally transform core
operational processes in healthcare. This transformation increases
patient access, decreases wait times, improves staff satisfaction,
reduces healthcare delivery costs, and improves operational performance.
LeanTaaS’ cloud-based iQueue platform mathematically matches the demand
for expensive, constrained healthcare resources — operating rooms,
infusion chairs, imaging assets, inpatient beds, etc. — with supply.
More than 50 providers across the nation — including the University of
Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, OhioHealth, Stanford Health Care, UCSF
Health, UCHealth, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Duke Health,
NewYork-Presbyterian, and Wake Forest Baptist Health — rely on iQueue to
transform operational performance.
Quick Facts on the 2019 AI 100
-
As of EOY 2018, these emerging private companies have cumulatively
raised $9.4B across 375 deals.
-
Ten companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more.
-
Over 680 unique investors from 29 different countries have backed the
companies in this year’s cohort.
-
Over 680 U.S. patent applications have been filed by the AI 100.
-
Twenty-five previous honorees were featured on this year’s list in
addition to 75 new companies.
-
Eight countries are represented on the ranking, and the majority of
the companies are based in the United States.
LeanTaaS joins a list that includes Automation Anywhere, DataVisor,
Falkonry, Mist, Shape Security, Signifyd and others. To see the full AI
100, visit www.cbinsights.com/research/artificial-intelligence-top-startups/.
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions
are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that
synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our
clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune
100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control
of their own future, and capitalize on change.
About LeanTaaS
LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles,
predictive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and
infusion center operations. More than 50 providers across the nation
rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient
access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and
improve revenues. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and
Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please
visit https://leantaas.com/,
and connect on Twitter/LeanTaaS,
Facebook/LeanTaaS
and LinkedIn/LeanTaaS.
LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names
and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their
respective companies.
