LeanTaaS : Named to the 2019 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

LeanTaaS Honored for Achievements in Healthcare Capacity Management

CB Insights today named LeanTaaS to the third annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

“After being named to the AI 100 in 2018, last year’s honorees raised nearly $4.5B across 45 deals with six going on to be valued at $1 billion or more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “The data we compiled on this year’s nominees, ranging from their customers to their patents to their CB Insights’ Mosaic scores, revealed 100 AI companies that are driving transformation across a number of industries and which are taking on a variety of large societal issues ranging from disaster management to cancer diagnosis to detecting fake news. We expect these companies will see similar levels of momentum and progress in 2019 and are excited to continue to track their progress.”

In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, telecommunications, semiconductor, government, retail and finance, the 2019 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the U.S., UK, Israel, Japan, China, Germany, Sweden and Canada, and are supported by more than 680 investors from 29 countries.

“Our mission is to help healthcare systems better achieve operational excellence,” said LeanTaaS Founder and CEO Mohan Giridharadas. “Healthcare systems are increasingly looking to leverage advanced data science to increase patient access, reduce patient waiting time, improve staff satisfaction, and decrease healthcare delivery costs. We are thrilled to offer them a SaaS solution that mathematically matches the demand for expensive, constrained healthcare resources — infusion chairs, operating rooms, inpatient beds, diagnostic imaging — with supply.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from over 3,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

LeanTaaS is a software company that uses lean principles, machine learning, and predictive analytics to digitally transform core operational processes in healthcare. This transformation increases patient access, decreases wait times, improves staff satisfaction, reduces healthcare delivery costs, and improves operational performance. LeanTaaS’ cloud-based iQueue platform mathematically matches the demand for expensive, constrained healthcare resources — operating rooms, infusion chairs, imaging assets, inpatient beds, etc. — with supply. More than 50 providers across the nation — including the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, OhioHealth, Stanford Health Care, UCSF Health, UCHealth, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Duke Health, NewYork-Presbyterian, and Wake Forest Baptist Health — rely on iQueue to transform operational performance.

Quick Facts on the 2019 AI 100

As of EOY 2018, these emerging private companies have cumulatively raised $9.4B across 375 deals.

Ten companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more.

Over 680 unique investors from 29 different countries have backed the companies in this year’s cohort.

Over 680 U.S. patent applications have been filed by the AI 100.

Twenty-five previous honorees were featured on this year’s list in addition to 75 new companies.

Eight countries are represented on the ranking, and the majority of the companies are based in the United States.

LeanTaaS joins a list that includes Automation Anywhere, DataVisor, Falkonry, Mist, Shape Security, Signifyd and others. To see the full AI 100, visit www.cbinsights.com/research/artificial-intelligence-top-startups/.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. More than 50 providers across the nation rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenues. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter/LeanTaaS, Facebook/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn/LeanTaaS.

LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

