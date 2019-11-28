Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leap : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

11/28/2019 | 07:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEAP Holdings Group Limited

前進 控股 集 團 有 限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1499)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from "LEAP Holdings Group Limited" to "OKG Technology Holdings Limited", and to change its dual foreign name in Chinese from "前進控股集團有限公司" to "歐科雲鏈控股有限公司".

The Change of Company Name is subject to (i) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM; and (ii) the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Change of Company Name by issuing a certificate of incorporation on change of name.

A circular containing, among other things, information relating to the Change of Company Name together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of LEAP Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") proposes to change the English name of the Company from "LEAP Holdings Group Limited" to "OKG Technology Holdings Limited", and to change its dual foreign name in Chinese from "前進控股集團有限公司" to "歐科雲鏈控股有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name").

1

Conditions of the Proposed Change of Company Name

The Change of Company Name is subject to (i) the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company approving the Change of Company Name at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company; and (ii) the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Change of Company Name by issuing a certificate of incorporation on change of name.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Change of Company Name will take effect on the date on which the certificate of incorporation on change of name is issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands (the "Registrar"). The Company will carry out all necessary registration and/or filing procedures with the Registrar and the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

Reasons for the Proposed Change of Company Name

The Group's major sources of revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2019 were from foundation works and ancillary services, construction wastes handling services, technology services, money lending business and investments in securities. The Board from time to time evaluates the business strategies of the Group. In the year of 2019, the Group has commenced the business in provision of technology services and made investments in the areas of data and information technology. In November 2019, OKLink Fintech Limited, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was awarded the "Hong Kong Rising Star" by Deloitte China.

The Board believes that the Change of Company Name will better reflect the Group's business strategy and provide the Company with more appropriate corporate image and identity. Therefore, the Board is of the view that the Change of Company Name is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Effects of the Proposed Change of Company Name

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the holders of the securities (the "Securities") of the Company or the daily business operation or the financial position of the Company.

2

All the existing Securities certificates in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name has become effective, continue to be evidence of title to such Securities and the existing Securities certificates will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing certificates of Securities for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. Thereafter, any new certificates of Securities will be issued under the new name of the Company.

GENERAL

At the EGM to be convened and held, a special resolution will be proposed for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Change of Company Name. A circular containing, among other things, information relating to the Change of Company Name together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate on the results of the EGM and the effective date of the Change of Company Name.

As no Shareholders have a material interest in the Change of Company Name, no Shareholders will be required to abstain from voting on the special resolution to approve the Change of Company Name.

By order of the Board

LEAP Holdings Group Limited

Ren Yunan

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 November, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Xu Mingxing and Mr. Pu Xiaojiang; the executive Director is Mr. Ren Yunan and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Zhouxin, Mr. Lee Man Chiu and Mr. Jiang Guoliang.

3

Disclaimer

Leap Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 12:27:02 UTC
