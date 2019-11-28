Leap : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

All the existing Securities certificates in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name has become effective, continue to be evidence of title to such Securities and the existing Securities certificates will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing certificates of Securities for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. Thereafter, any new certificates of Securities will be issued under the new name of the Company.
GENERAL
At the EGM to be convened and held, a special resolution will be proposed for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Change of Company Name. A circular containing, among other things, information relating to the Change of Company Name together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.
The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate on the results of the EGM and the effective date of the Change of Company Name.
As no Shareholders have a material interest in the Change of Company Name, no Shareholders will be required to abstain from voting on the special resolution to approve the Change of Company Name.
LEAP Holdings Group Limited
Hong Kong, 28 November, 2019
