Leap : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEAP Holdings Group Limited

前進 控股 集 團 有 限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1499)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from "LEAP Holdings Group Limited" to "OKG Technology Holdings Limited", and to change its dual foreign name in Chinese from "前進控股集團有限公司" to "歐科雲鏈控股有限公司".

The Change of Company Name is subject to (i) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM; and (ii) the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Change of Company Name by issuing a certificate of incorporation on change of name.

A circular containing, among other things, information relating to the Change of Company Name together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of LEAP Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") proposes to change the English name of the Company from "LEAP Holdings Group Limited" to "OKG Technology Holdings Limited", and to change its dual foreign name in Chinese from "前進控股集團有限公司" to "歐科雲鏈控股有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name").