Leap : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

11/21/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEAP Holdings Group Limited

前進 控股 集 團 有 限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1499)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by LEAP Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis and aims to update the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors on the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to announce that, as of 21 November 2019, OKLink Australia Pty Ltd, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is registered as a digital currency exchange service provider with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre.

OKLink Australia Pty Ltd has not commenced its business operation as of the date of this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

LEAP Holdings Group Limited

Ren Yunan

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Xu Mingxing and Mr. Pu Xiaojiang; the executive Director is Mr. Ren Yunan and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Zhouxin, Mr. Lee Man Chiu and Mr. Jiang Guoliang.

Leap Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 22:11:03 UTC
