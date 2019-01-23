Leapgen Hires Industry Evangelist in its Drive Toward Digital Transformation

Manhattan Beach, California, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapgen, a digital transformation company shaping the future of work, is proud to announce Jess Von Bank has joined its growing leadership team as Head of Marketing. Von Bank will focus on shaping thought leadership and fostering conversation designed to educate and empower today’s enterprises and solution providers who need to design and deliver a modern, compelling workforce experience.

Jess Von Bank is a 15-year industry veteran and impassioned evangelist of the modern employee experience. As both a former practitioner and an expert in bringing HCM vendor solutions to market, Jess looks to broaden executive mindset to better design and deliver a workforce experience that exceeds the expectations of talent and the needs of the business. Jess is the Head of Marketing for Leapgen, a digital transformation company shaping the future of work. She’s also the Global Director of FuelWork, a community of HR and technology professionals tasked with digital transformation of workplace and employee experience. Through FuelWork, Jess drives content, community, and events in markets around the globe in order to fuel connections and conversation between practitioners, solution providers, and consultants.









“The pressure has never been greater to respond to a rapidly evolving landscape of workforce experience,” says Von Bank. “The digital revolution and all it entails could be the beginning of the next industrial revolution, and it’s coming faster than previous revolutions came about. The future of work is not something you can wave a magic technology wand over, if there was such a thing. Organizations can only thrive when they adopt a growth mindset, when they look holistically at the people and process readiness required, when they thoughtfully approach transformation across the enterprise, and when we architect technology in a way that can deliver and sustain the outcomes organizations need in order to grow and thrive.”

The answer is not to catch up to a fast-moving world; the answer is to move with it. There is a critical need to educate the market from all points of view - workforce, enterprise, and vendor. “The rate of change outside our industry is happening exponentially faster than inside our industry, and that has to end,” says Jason Averbook, CEO and Co-Founder of Leapgen. “What Leapgen and the industry need now is direction and proof of value; connecting the dots in such a way that brings brands, customers and solutions to life. Jess brings this to Leapgen based on her experience in our industry and creative approach to storytelling. Adding Jess to the Leapgen family supports our mission to drive the industry forward.”

Von Bank is also the Global Director of FuelWork, a community of human resources and technology professionals focused on digital transformation of workplace and employee experience. Through FuelWork, Von Bank drives content, community, and events in markets around the globe in order to fuel connections and conversation between practitioners, solution providers, and consultants.

ABOUT JESS VON BANK

Jess Von Bank is a 15-year industry veteran and impassioned evangelist of the modern employee experience. As both a former practitioner and an expert in bringing HCM vendor solutions to market, Jess looks to broaden executive mindset to better design and deliver a workforce experience that exceeds the expectations of talent and the needs of the business. Jess’ experience includes high-volume recruitment process and hiring practice, recruitment marketing and employer brand strategy, HCM software adoption and utilization, Customer Success and NPS methodology, employee advocacy and social recruiting tools, and brand building and go-to-market strategy for enterprise solution providers. She’s a frequent writer and speaker on topics related to digital transformation, candidate and employee experience, employer and personal branding, recruiting, the future of work, and modern HR. Jess is also an active community emcee and ambassador for women’s and girls’ organizations in Minneapolis, where she raises her 3 daughters.

ABOUT LEAPGEN

Leapgen is a digital transformation company shaping the future of work. Leapgen is highly respected as a visionary partner to organizations looking to design and deliver a digital workforce experience that will produce valued outcomes to the business. Leapgen helps enterprise leaders as well as solution providers rethink how to better design and deliver employee services and architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of the workforce and the needs of the business. They do this in Centers of Excellence focused on consulting, coaching, content, and community.





Attachment

Leah Tanner Leapgen + 1 248 763 2948 leah.tanner@leapgen.com