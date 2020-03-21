Learn How Patient Journey Mapping Helped a Primary Health Care Services Provider to Enhance CX and Maximize Customer Retention Rates Through Quantzig's Latest Success Story

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest patient journey mapping engagement for a primary health care services provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200321005008/en/

Primary health care services primarily focus on leveraging scientific methods to make universal health care accessible to individuals across the globe. In the healthcare industry, primary health care service providers often offer holistic and care for every age group including treatments for acute conditions of respiratory problems, chronic diseases along with the implementation of preventive methods. However, the primary goal of every health care service provider revolves around improvising services to drive better clinical outcomes.

Want to gain detail insights into patient experience by leveraging patient journey maps? Request a FREE proposal now!

Engagement Overview

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig’s patient journey mapping solutions helped a primary healthcare service provider to improve their services. The health care services provider was looking at gaining detailed insights into the patient’s experience to reveal new opportunities for innovation in services. Through the use of patient journey maps, the client was also looking to seek more information about disease progression patterns and treatment outcomes to enhance the patient experience.

Are you looking forward to leveraging patient journey maps to develop new drugs or analyze treatment pathway? Contact us to know how patient journey mapping can help primary health care services provider companies to drive profitable outcomes.

“Using patient journey maps as a guide, primary health care service providers can implement processes that deliver timely and relevant data and fill gaps that cause leakage in the customer’s experience,” says a healthcare analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To address the client’s challenges, we put together a team of health care analytics experts who performed an in-depth analysis of available patient data. The patient journey mapping solutions by Quantzig helped the primary health care services provider to map individual patient journeys and bridge the communication gaps. Quantzig’s patient journey mapping solutions helped the client to measure the impact of marketing strategies.

Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights on digital trends that are about to disrupt the primary healthcare services provider industry.

Quantzig's patient journey maps helped the client to:

Maximize customer retention rates

Improve patient satisfaction levels

Quantzig’s patient journey mapping solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges in the primary healthcare services sector. Request for more information.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200321005008/en/