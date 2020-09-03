Learn How to Prepare for Disasters During National Preparedness Month Webinar
09/03/2020 | 01:48pm EDT
Washington, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year alone, small businesses nationwide encountered numerous challenges affecting their business operations and employees, from COVID-19, wildfires, hurricanes, and earthquakes. These events are reminders that business owners with a plan to protect their organizations from the financial fallout have a greater chance of sustaining any effects caused by a disaster.
The SBA provides disaster recovery assistance following a declared disaster in the form of low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/disaster.
