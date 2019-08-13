Learning A-Z Announces Free Online Back-to-School Pack for PreK–6 Teachers

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning A-Z ® , a leading provider of literacy-focused PreK–6 instructional resources, today introduces a free online collection of resources and tools to help teachers get classroom-ready for the new school year: the Back-to-School Pack .

The digital Back-to-School Pack features a powerful mix of teacher resources and new custom tools that will be unveiled as six camping-themed gift surprises over the course of two weeks. Filled with templates, leveled literacy resources, motivational classroom posters, guides, and classroom activities, the Back-to-School Pack is designed to help PreK–6 teachers gear up for a successful new school year.

The collection of literacy downloads offered in the Back-to-School Pack will help teachers organize their classrooms, set goals, assess students’ reading levels, incorporate social emotional learning and literacy activities, motivate students to think critically, and more. Teachers will not only benefit from the free resources and teaching tools in the pack, but they will also save on one-year subscriptions to Learning A-Z online reading instructional resources , such as Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, and Raz-Kids®, during the company’s 2019 back-to-school sale.

To sign up for the free Back-to-School Pack, visit https://www.learninga-z.com/back-to-school .

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® is a literacy-focused PreK-6 educational provider of technology-enabled learning solutions. Our products blend traditional teacher-led instruction with robust online resources to make teaching more effective and efficient, practice more accessible and personalized, assessment more strategic and automated, and learning more informed and proactive. Our suite of products includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K–2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .