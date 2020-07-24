Learning A-Z : Invites K-6 Educators to Attend Complimentary Virtual Symposium on July 30 to Cultivate Equity and Access in Education

Online event will share best practices and resources for differentiation, distance learning, and foundational literacy skills

Learning A-Z today announced that it will hold a virtual symposium for K-6 educators on July 30 called Learning A-Z CONNECT: Equity and Access in Education. The complimentary event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and is open to administrators and classroom educators across the United States and Canada.

Learning A-Z CONNECT will feature two keynote presentations and nine concurrent sessions that will explore how to cultivate equity and access in education to help every student thrive. The sessions will focus on three critical themes related to equity and access: differentiation, distance learning, and foundational skills. Throughout the event, education experts and innovators will share thought-provoking research, best practices, case studies, tools, and resources to meet the needs of all learners, extend learning beyond the classroom, and promote literacy.

The keynote speakers will be Dr. Jilliam Joe from LEAP Innovations and Dr. Timothy Rasinski from Kent State University. Concurrent session presenters include Julia Lindsay from the University of Michigan, Dr. Richard E. Ferdig from Kent State University, and influential educators from across the country.

“As the education community continues to navigate extraordinary challenges, Learning A-Z is dedicated to driving conversations that reshape instruction to help ensure that all students succeed,” said Lisa O’Masta, president of Learning A-Z. “We’ve received an incredible response to the Learning A-Z CONNECT virtual symposium, with thousands of educators registered so far and more signing up each day. During the event, participants can connect with educators facing similar challenges, and gain insights and ideas to help support their students, whether they’re teaching takes place in a classroom, via a blended learning model, or in a fully remote environment.”

In addition, educators who attend the live symposium will receive a course completion certificate that can be submitted for continuing education credits.

To register for the symposium, visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/LearningAZCONNECT. In lieu of a registration fee, anyone who is able may make a donation to EveryoneOn, a nonprofit dedicated to creating social and economic opportunity by connecting low-income families to affordable internet service and computers, and delivering digital skills training.

