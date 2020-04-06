Learning from Times of Uncertainty: HR's Critical Role in Business Continuity





Human resources (HR) is a critical business partner during times of uncertainty, as HR is one of the first places employees look to for support and direction in times of crisis. It’s vital that HR plays a proactive role in business continuity.

Kronos Incorporated will present the educational webinar “Learning from Times of Uncertainty: Human Resources’ Critical Role in Business Continuity” in collaboration with Ankura, a leading collaborative consulting group with deep domain expertise in business continuity planning.

This webinar will explore the full scope of business, public, and human impacts that must be considered to ensure a fast, effective, and compassionate response when it matters most. Participants will learn the:

Core elements of a solid business continuity approach;

Conversations to have with local public officials, vendors, and relief organizations;

Technology to leverage to manage business continuity;

Human impacts important to employees but often overlooked by leaders; and

Strategies to weave care, compassion, and the human impact into the bigger business continuity conversation.

Participants will earn SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification credit.

Tuesday, April 7, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT

Visit the SHRM.org registration page.

Richard Lowery is a senior consultant with Ankura. With nearly three decades of experience in information technology, he is a certified business continuity professional, helping organizations enable and optimize business operations.

Chris Mullen, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, is director of the human capital management (HCM) strategic advisory practice at Kronos. A nationally recognized speaker and thought leader on development, performance, and talent strategies, he helps organizations of all sizes replace outdated practices with people-centric solutions.

Julie Develin, SHRM-SCP, MSHRD, is an HCM strategy consultant at Kronos. An experienced senior HR leader specializing in employee relations, workplace flexibility, and workforce development, she works with organizations across the U.S. to increase employee engagement and drive better business outcomes.

