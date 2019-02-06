Learning to Give: Kids Donating Allowance Through BusyKid

BusyKid
believes everyone should take a balanced approach to financial success.
The balanced approach includes consistently earning, saving, sharing,
spending and investing money, and saving more than you spend. While not
every adult takes the balanced approach, BusyKid has some features which
help kids start developing an understanding and routine to become
balanced, including the sharing of allowance to charity.
To help kids that may be unfamiliar with charities, BusyKid has more
than 20 national and regional charities on its app and ready to accept
donations. Matter of fact, the company is announcing that the Juvenile
Diabetes Research Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide
Prevention, Candle Wishes and 4 Paws for Ability, were just added to the
app. As the first app that allows kids to earn, save, share, spend and
invest real allowance by completing weekly chores and activities,
BusyKid has already helped its kids donate over $25,000 in its first
year.
“We’re working very hard to help kids build a strong financial routine
that will stay with them as adults,” noted BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “A
strong financial routine can just deal with earning, saving and
spending; however, to be truly balanced, kids need to learn the
importance of sharing and investing as well. If all these categories
work together it can provide even more financial benefits. We welcome
these four wonderful charities and excited that our BusyKid families
have the chance to support them.”
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and
adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is
nothing you can do to prevent it. And, at present, there is no cure. The JDRF
is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D)
research. Our strength lies in our exclusive focus and singular
influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D.
Candle Wishes
Candle
Wishes is a Christian faith based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that fulfills
birthday wishes and provides essential needs for underprivileged
children in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona. Groups
or individuals are solicited each month to sponsor the birthday children
and purchase gifts and basic clothing needs for them. The sponsors are
given a wish list, supplied by their child's caregiver, to help them in
purchasing the gifts.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Established in 1987, the AFSP
is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide
a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to
take action against this leading cause of death. Suicide is currently
the third leading cause of death among young people age 15 to 24. The
highest overall rates of suicide are for adults age 40 to 59.
4 Paws for Ability
4
Paws for Ability is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization whose
mission is to place quality service dogs with children and veterans with
disabilities and to educate the public regarding use of service dogs in
public places. 4 Paws was recently featured on Episode 1 of “Dogs” on
Netflix.
About BusyKid
BusyKid
is the first chore chart and allowance app where children can earn,
save, share, spend and invest real allowance wisely. The platform,
available for all mobile devices, is easy to use, highly secure and
provides kids hands-on experience in managing real money.
Committed to helping children learn the important basic financial
principles they won’t learn in school, BusyKid is designed as a platform
that provides real “teachable moments” for kids. It’s perfect for kids
5-16, though kids younger and older are using the platform.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005165/en/