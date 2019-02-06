Learning to Give: Kids Donating Allowance Through BusyKid

More than $25,000 donated by kids to charities featured on chore app

BusyKid believes everyone should take a balanced approach to financial success. The balanced approach includes consistently earning, saving, sharing, spending and investing money, and saving more than you spend. While not every adult takes the balanced approach, BusyKid has some features which help kids start developing an understanding and routine to become balanced, including the sharing of allowance to charity.

To help kids that may be unfamiliar with charities, BusyKid has more than 20 national and regional charities on its app and ready to accept donations. Matter of fact, the company is announcing that the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Candle Wishes and 4 Paws for Ability, were just added to the app. As the first app that allows kids to earn, save, share, spend and invest real allowance by completing weekly chores and activities, BusyKid has already helped its kids donate over $25,000 in its first year.

“We’re working very hard to help kids build a strong financial routine that will stay with them as adults,” noted BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “A strong financial routine can just deal with earning, saving and spending; however, to be truly balanced, kids need to learn the importance of sharing and investing as well. If all these categories work together it can provide even more financial benefits. We welcome these four wonderful charities and excited that our BusyKid families have the chance to support them.”

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent it. And, at present, there is no cure. The JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our strength lies in our exclusive focus and singular influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D.

Candle Wishes

Candle Wishes is a Christian faith based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that fulfills birthday wishes and provides essential needs for underprivileged children in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona. Groups or individuals are solicited each month to sponsor the birthday children and purchase gifts and basic clothing needs for them. The sponsors are given a wish list, supplied by their child's caregiver, to help them in purchasing the gifts.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Established in 1987, the AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. Suicide is currently the third leading cause of death among young people age 15 to 24. The highest overall rates of suicide are for adults age 40 to 59.

4 Paws for Ability

4 Paws for Ability is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to place quality service dogs with children and veterans with disabilities and to educate the public regarding use of service dogs in public places. 4 Paws was recently featured on Episode 1 of “Dogs” on Netflix.

About BusyKid

BusyKid is the first chore chart and allowance app where children can earn, save, share, spend and invest real allowance wisely. The platform, available for all mobile devices, is easy to use, highly secure and provides kids hands-on experience in managing real money.

Committed to helping children learn the important basic financial principles they won’t learn in school, BusyKid is designed as a platform that provides real “teachable moments” for kids. It’s perfect for kids 5-16, though kids younger and older are using the platform.

