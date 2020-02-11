Log in
Lease Credit Approval Rates Dip Slightly to 70% Entering the New Year

02/11/2020 | 01:05pm EST

CINCINNATI, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, reports car lease credit applicants registered a 70% approval rate in January, a decrease from the December rate of 72%.

January experienced a slightly lower number of applicants with qualifications for taking over another person’s lease contract during the month, registering at -2% fewer approvals than the month of December.  However, January saw an increase in approval ratings from January 2019 and 2018 approval ratings, where 67.5% of lease applicants were approved in 2019, and only 57.8% were approved in 2018.

January has historically been slightly lower on lease applicant volume following the rush of holiday lease shopping to close out the year. Since January 2019, lease credit approval ratings rose consistently throughout the year, and experienced only slight fluctuations. September was the highest month of the year for credit approvals in 2019.

“Shoppers who are looking to lease a new vehicle are relying heavily on sites like Swapalease.com to find more competitive terms and pricing than dealers are offering on their lots,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com. “As consumers begin to receive their tax returns, we anticipate a spike in shoppers who may have been waiting until tax season to lease their next vehicle.”

Swapalease.com matches a person wanting out of their existing vehicle lease contract with a car shopper looking to take over a short-term vehicle lease. The marketplace has thousands of cars and trucks available for transfer to anywhere in the continental U.S.

About Swapalease.com:
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com

Press Contact:
Erica Olson
Merit Mile
EOlson@meritmile.com
O – 561-362-8888

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
