Lease Credit Approval Rates Rise to 72.6% in August

CINCINNATI, Sept. 11, 2018 -- Swapalease.com, the nation's largest car lease marketplace, reports car lease credit applicants registered a 72.6% approval rate in August, a rise from the July rate of 71.2%.



August experienced a higher number of applicants with qualifications that led to more approvals for taking over another person’s lease contract during the month. August saw a slight increase in approval ratings from August 2017 approval numbers, where 68.3% of lease applicants were approved the previous year.

Since January, the lease approval rate has continued to rise, making August the strongest month of the year thus far. Approval ratings rose from 57.8% in January to 70% in April, and then experienced a slight decline for the month of May (67.9%). Since June, ratings have increased again each month.

“We are continually impressed with the increase in number of applicants, as well as with the increase in lease approvals,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com. “The strong economy is certainly helping boost the credit approval rate for lease transfer applicants, but as prices on new vehicles keep rising and incentives continue to fall, we believe a growing number of shoppers will seek alternate channels for their next vehicle, such as the secondary lease transfer marketplace.”

Swapalease.com matches a person wanting out of their existing vehicle lease contract with a car shopper looking to take over a short-term vehicle lease. The marketplace has several thousands of cars and trucks available for transfer to anywhere in the continental U.S.



About Swapalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world's largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements.

