Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lease Credit Approval Rates Rise to 72.6% in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, reports car lease credit applicants registered a 72.6% approval rate in August, a rise from the July rate of 71.2%.

August experienced a higher number of applicants with qualifications that led to more approvals for taking over another person’s lease contract during the month. August saw a slight increase in approval ratings from August 2017 approval numbers, where 68.3% of lease applicants were approved the previous year.

Since January, the lease approval rate has continued to rise, making August the strongest month of the year thus far. Approval ratings rose from 57.8% in January to 70% in April, and then experienced a slight decline for the month of May (67.9%). Since June, ratings have increased again each month. 

“We are continually impressed with the increase in number of applicants, as well as with the increase in lease approvals,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com.  “The strong economy is certainly helping boost the credit approval rate for lease transfer applicants, but as prices on new vehicles keep rising and incentives continue to fall, we believe a growing number of shoppers will seek alternate channels for their next vehicle, such as the secondary lease transfer marketplace.” 

Swapalease.com matches a person wanting out of their existing vehicle lease contract with a car shopper looking to take over a short-term vehicle lease. The marketplace has several thousands of cars and trucks available for transfer to anywhere in the continental U.S.

About Swapalease.com:
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com.

Press Contact:
Erica Olson
Merit Mile
EOlson@meritmile.com
O – 561-362-8888

Swapalease Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aWAM GLOBAL : DP World wins "Innovator of The Year" award
AQ
09:26aROYAL NICKEL : Gold-encrusted rocks unearthed in Australia
AQ
09:26aCORELDRAW GRAPHICS SUITE 2018 CASHBACK OFFER : Save on Powerful Graphic Design Software
GL
09:25aALLIANZ : 70 percent of Nigerian inmates awaiting trial -AGF
AQ
09:25aBNP PARIBAS : #18-1629 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
09:25aASETEK A/S : Receives Order for New HPC Installation from Fujitsu
AQ
09:25aMELKIOR RESOURCES : – Maseres Soil Chemistry Maps
AQ
09:24aGENERAL ELECTRIC : CN orders 60 more locomotives from GE Transportation
AQ
09:24aAUDI CONTINUES TO GROW IN AUGUST; AROUND 153,900 DELIVERIES WORLDWIDE, UP 10.9 PERCENT IN THE MONTH; INCREASING DEMAND IN ALL REGIONS, CONTINUED POSITIVE EXTRAORDINARY EFFECTS IN EUROPE; INTERIM CEO AND SALES CHIEF BRAM SCHOT : 'Ushering in new era with first fully electric Audi'
AQ
09:24aFOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. : Announces Retirement of Fox Factory Founder, Robert C. Fox, Jr. from Board of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
4DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by a Director
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : CADBURY OWNER MONDELEZ BRACES FOR HARD BREXIT, STOCKPILES PRODUCTS: the Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.