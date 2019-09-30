LeaseAccelerator : and Deloitte Assembles Industry to Look Beyond Initial AASB 16 Deadline

LeaseAccelerator, the pioneer in the Enterprise Lease Accounting software market, will convene the east coast business community to discuss the next wave of opportunity following the implementation of AASB 16 lease accounting standards.

LeaseAccelerator’s head of lease accounting John Kuett will discuss the international experience of companies who have used IFRS 16 (the international standard upon which AASB 16 is based) as an opportunity to gain competitive advantage.

Mr Kuett has been a financial reporting specialist for more than 20 years, with experience spanning the US and EMEA. Mr Kuett joins local experts from Deloitte to discuss the new standards, along with panellists involved in the implementation of the new standards from leading Australian organisations including Boral, Aurecon, and CBRE.

“AASB 16 was imposed upon the industry and it’s definitely been a painful process for many,” he said. “Now the first milestone has been met, smart companies are figuring out how to turn the work they’ve done into an advantage. I’m looking forward to sharing the experience of our international partners who have successfully achieved this.”

The events, AASB 16: An opportunity to Remediate, Optimise and Innovate: Lessons learned in lease accounting following the first reporting period will run next month. Details are:

Sydney event: Monday October 28th, 12-2pm, Deloitte offices, Sydney. More information and registration here. https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/aasb-16-an-opportunity-to-remediate-optimise-and-innovate-sydney/ Melbourne event: Tuesday October 29th, 8-9am, Deloitte offices, Melbourne. More information and registration here. https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/aasb-16-an-opportunity-to-remediate-optimise-and-innovate-melbourne/

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading SaaS solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new lease accounting standards. Using LeaseAccelerator’s proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all categories of leases including real estate, fleet, IT and other equipment at an asset-level. On average, LeaseAccelerator’s Lease Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent on equipment leasing costs with smarter procurement and end-of-term management. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com.au.

