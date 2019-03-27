Log in
Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Year; Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

03/27/2019 | 07:56am EDT

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2018. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Full-Year 2018 Highlights

  • Record revenues of $24.4 million, up $4.25 million or 21%, compared to 2017
  • Net Income increased 404% to $1.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $237,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in 2017
  • Total operating expenses increased 8%, while revenues increased by 21%
  • Income from Operations of $1.5 million, compared to $226,000 in 2017
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $1.7 million, compared to $1.5 million in 2017
  • Leatt DBX 2.0 Helmet and 3.5 Neck Brace recognized in a 2018 Design & Innovation Award
  • Leatt DBX 4.0 Helmet wins Interbike Innovation Award in 2018

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Revenues of $5.5 million, up 3% compared to 2017
  • Total operating expenses increased 2%, while revenues increased 3%
  • Net Loss of $864 which narrowed by $107,000 or 99%, compared to 2017

Leatt CEO, Sean Macdonald, said, "We are pleased to report that 2018 was another record year for Leatt.  Global revenues grew by $4.25 million to $24.4 million, an increase of 21%, compared to 2017, and included double digit revenue growth worldwide.  We saw revenue growth in every single major product category, but we are particularly encouraged by the increase in sales volumes of our flagship neck braces, our innovative knee braces, our apparel line and our upper body armor and helmets. Our range of award-winning products has increased substantially over the year, and we remain committed to offering our premium revolutionary technology to more riders globally at attractive price points.

"Our growth in 2018 was the result of the continued expansion of our entire global footprint. We have an evolving international distribution network that continues to add new top tier partners. We also now have a more potent in-house sales force, led by strong regional sales managers, as well as wider consumer brand reach and engagement. Our team is bolstered by our stable of exceptional protective products, as well as our new focus on the global bicycle market. We are developing an emerging bicycle distribution network and have added strong regional sales managers and bicycle sales reps to our team.

"Although operating costs have increased this year when compared to 2017, this increase was primarily attributable to increased marketing, advertising, selling and related staff costs targeted directly at building a global consumer brand and launching our exceptional products – areas that we believe will fuel our growth moving forward. We continue to focus on our favorable operating leverage.

"During the first quarter of 2019 we also added another highly anticipated product category that bodes well for future growth: our revolutionary bullet-proof line of protective eye goggles."

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt, added, "Leatt continues to pioneer the design and development of innovative products that mesh science and performance to provide bio-medically proven safety for athletes in extreme sports, as well as amateur riders. A prime example is our new award winning 3.5 neck brace, which utilizes advanced manufacturing techniques that combine an in-molded EPS and a polyamide core, to bring yet another revolutionary product to riders at an attractive price point."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 increased to $5.5 million, up 3%, compared to $5.4 million for the 2017 fourth quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, revenues increased by $4.3 million, or 21%, to $24.4 million, up from $20.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The increase for 2018 was driven by an 18% increase in Body armor sales, a 58% increase in helmet sales, an 18% increase in other product and accessories sales, and a 12% increase in Neck brace sales.  Price fluctuations did not impact revenues as selling prices have not fluctuated by any significant level.

For the 2018 fourth quarter, gross profit was $2.5 million, or 45% of revenues, compared to $2.2 million, or 42% of revenues, for the 2017 fourth quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, gross profit was $11.6 million, or 47% of revenues, up 22%, compared to $9.5 million, or 47% gross margin, for 2017.

Fourth quarter loss from operations was $(128,000), down from $(283,000) for 2017.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, income from operations was $1.5 million, compared to $226,000 for 2017.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $(864), or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(107,000) or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, during the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 increased 404% to $1.2 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, compared to $237,000, or $0.04 per basic and per diluted share, for 2017. The increase in net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was driven by a 21% increase in revenues.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million, a current ratio of 3.02:1, and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald said, "We believe that the momentum that we are now building will continue throughout 2019 and beyond. Most importantly, our customers around the world continue to enthusiastically support our existing and new 2019 product lines through their ongoing orders. In addition, our stable of exceptional award-winning products has increased substantially in the last year, as we continue to strive to make our premium revolutionary technology, which represent value at attractive price points, available to more riders globally. We plan to build on our strategy of targeted and focused product launches, building our global consumer brand and expanding our presence in new markets domestically and abroad.

"We are also very optimistic about our launch into our revolutionary goggle range.  Our development of this new line not only represents the opportunity to protect another key area of a rider's anatomy —the eyes—but is also a core branding tool with the prominent positioning of our branded goggle straps on the helmet. We are incredibly excited to be bringing a cutting edge, optically optimized goggle to the global market, and our initial orders indicates that our business partners share our enthusiasm."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, to discuss the 2018 fourth quarter and full year results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13688947.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast, will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the impact of the Company's new Goggle range on the Company's results of operation; likelihood that the Company will continue to expand its product lines and to benefit from global market acceptance of its branded products; the ability of the Company to derive financial benefit from its receipt of awards; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries, including its ongoing strategy to diversify and extend its product line into new sports and markets; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc. 

Financial Tables Follow


LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017









ASSETS






2018


2017

Current Assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$    1,709,900


$    1,518,157

  Short-term investments

58,232


58,221

  Accounts receivable

2,049,331


2,420,656

  Inventory

4,815,215


5,034,310

  Payments in advance

473,286


565,124

  Income tax refunds receivable

-


130,171

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,247,233


847,442

    Total current assets

10,353,197


10,574,081





Property and equipment, net 

2,317,490


2,113,855





Other Assets




  Deposits

25,380


26,081

  Intangible assets

40,466


76,364

   Total other assets

65,846


102,445





Total Assets

$  12,736,533


$  12,790,381





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities




   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$    2,779,182


$    4,433,665

   Income tax payable

70,258


-

   Short term loan, net of finance charges

582,128


518,130

      Total current liabilities

3,431,568


4,951,795





Deferred tax liabilities, net

170,900


38,100

Deferred Compensation

80,000


-





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' Equity




   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

 

3,000


 

3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized, 5,370,028 and 5,366,382 shares issued and outstanding

130,053


130,053

   Additional paid - in capital

7,868,119


7,687,367

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(609,303)


(485,286)

   Retained earnings

1,662,196


465,352

      Total stockholders' equity

9,054,065


7,800,486





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  12,736,533


$  12,790,381




LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31


December 31


2018


2017


2018


2017


Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited









Revenues

$ 5,514,400


$ 5,356,631


$ 24,392,312


$ 20,139,785









Cost of Revenues

3,059,491


3,107,631


12,820,453


10,674,447









Gross Profit

2,454,909


2,249,000


11,571,859


9,465,338









Product Royalty Income

15,481


7,725


43,686


98,038









Operating Expenses








   Salaries and wages

824,533


726,147


2,808,090


2,603,707

   Commissions and consulting expenses

62,119


135,091


445,534


523,629

   Professional fees 

150,124


174,672


611,269


694,345

   Advertising and marketing

383,939


431,897


1,881,368


1,690,408

   Office rent and expenses

67,433


65,832


278,592


266,933

   Research and development costs

353,497


391,671


1,412,866


1,358,512

   Bad debt expense

75,648


55,607


96,755


64,213

   General and administrative expenses

462,734


405,023


1,873,502


1,659,565

   Impairment loss

25,000


-


25,000


-

   Depreciation 

193,340


153,723


695,605


476,552

       Total operating expenses

2,598,367


2,539,663


10,128,581


9,337,864









Income (Loss) from Operations

(127,977)


(282,938)


1,486,964


225,512









Other Income (Expenses)








   Interest and other income (expenses), net

47,440


(3,807)


39,120


(9,457)

      Total other income (expenses)

47,440


(3,807)


39,120


(9,457)









Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(80,537)


(286,745)


1,526,084


216,055









Income Taxes

(79,673)


(179,851)


329,240


(21,237)









Net Income (Loss)  Available to Common Shareholders

$         (864)


$  (106,894)


$   1,196,844


$      237,292









Net Income (Loss) per Common Share








   Basic

$             -


$        (0.02)


$            0.22


$            0.04

   Diluted

$             -


$        (0.02)


$            0.22


$            0.04









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding








   Basic

5,368,799


5,366,382


5,366,712


5,365,137

   Diluted

5,534,427


5,546,169


5,532,339


5,544,925









Comprehensive Income (Loss)








    Net Income

$         (864)


$  (106,894)


$   1,196,844


$      237,292

    Other comprehensive income, net of $25,200 and $10,300 deferred income taxes in 2018 and 2017








       Foreign currency translation 

(1,689)


117,453


(124,017)


124,797









       Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$      (2,553)


$      10,559


$   1,072,827


$      362,089




LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017






2018


2017





Cash flows from operating activities




   Net income 

$ 1,196,844


$    237,292

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by




     operating activities:




     Depreciation 

695,605


476,552

     Deferred income taxes

132,800


81,000

     Stock-based compensation

180,752


217,673

     Bad debts

(1,584)


(15,895)

     Inventory reserve

25,196


(108,299)

     Gain on sale of property and equipment

(1,260)


(3,125)

     Impairment loss

25,000


-

    (Increase) decrease in: 




       Accounts receivable

372,909


(186,921)

       Inventory

193,899


(347,886)

       Payments in advance

91,838


4,374

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(399,791)


(410)

       Income tax refunds receivable

130,171


(46,604)

       Deposits

701


(1,189)

    Increase (decrease) in:




       Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,654,483)


1,412,047

       Income taxes payable 

70,258


-

       Deferred compensation

80,000


-

          Net cash provided by operating activities

1,138,855


1,718,609





Cash flows from investing activities




    Capital expenditures

(978,167)


(1,361,453)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,308


3,125

    Increase in short-term investments, net

(11)


(25)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(976,870)


(1,358,353)





Cash flows from financing activities




    Proceeds from (repayments of ) short-term loan, net

63,998


(24,402)

          Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

63,998


(24,402)





Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(34,240)


79,300





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

191,743


415,154





Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of year

1,518,157


1,103,003





Cash and cash equivalents - end of year

$ 1,709,900


$ 1,518,157





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:




  Cash paid for interest

$      16,110


$      13,397

  Cash paid for income taxes

$    100,892


$      87,207





  Other noncash investing and financing activities




    Common stock issued for services

$    180,752


$    217,673

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leatt-corp-announces-record-breaking-year-reports-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-300819271.html

SOURCE Leatt Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
