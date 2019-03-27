|
Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Year; Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2018. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.
Full-Year 2018 Highlights
- Record revenues of $24.4 million, up $4.25 million or 21%, compared to 2017
- Net Income increased 404% to $1.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $237,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in 2017
- Total operating expenses increased 8%, while revenues increased by 21%
- Income from Operations of $1.5 million, compared to $226,000 in 2017
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $1.7 million, compared to $1.5 million in 2017
- Leatt DBX 2.0 Helmet and 3.5 Neck Brace recognized in a 2018 Design & Innovation Award
- Leatt DBX 4.0 Helmet wins Interbike Innovation Award in 2018
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
- Revenues of $5.5 million, up 3% compared to 2017
- Total operating expenses increased 2%, while revenues increased 3%
- Net Loss of $864 which narrowed by $107,000 or 99%, compared to 2017
Leatt CEO, Sean Macdonald, said, "We are pleased to report that 2018 was another record year for Leatt. Global revenues grew by $4.25 million to $24.4 million, an increase of 21%, compared to 2017, and included double digit revenue growth worldwide. We saw revenue growth in every single major product category, but we are particularly encouraged by the increase in sales volumes of our flagship neck braces, our innovative knee braces, our apparel line and our upper body armor and helmets. Our range of award-winning products has increased substantially over the year, and we remain committed to offering our premium revolutionary technology to more riders globally at attractive price points.
"Our growth in 2018 was the result of the continued expansion of our entire global footprint. We have an evolving international distribution network that continues to add new top tier partners. We also now have a more potent in-house sales force, led by strong regional sales managers, as well as wider consumer brand reach and engagement. Our team is bolstered by our stable of exceptional protective products, as well as our new focus on the global bicycle market. We are developing an emerging bicycle distribution network and have added strong regional sales managers and bicycle sales reps to our team.
"Although operating costs have increased this year when compared to 2017, this increase was primarily attributable to increased marketing, advertising, selling and related staff costs targeted directly at building a global consumer brand and launching our exceptional products – areas that we believe will fuel our growth moving forward. We continue to focus on our favorable operating leverage.
"During the first quarter of 2019 we also added another highly anticipated product category that bodes well for future growth: our revolutionary bullet-proof line of protective eye goggles."
Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt, added, "Leatt continues to pioneer the design and development of innovative products that mesh science and performance to provide bio-medically proven safety for athletes in extreme sports, as well as amateur riders. A prime example is our new award winning 3.5 neck brace, which utilizes advanced manufacturing techniques that combine an in-molded EPS and a polyamide core, to bring yet another revolutionary product to riders at an attractive price point."
Financial Summary
Total revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 increased to $5.5 million, up 3%, compared to $5.4 million for the 2017 fourth quarter.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, revenues increased by $4.3 million, or 21%, to $24.4 million, up from $20.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The increase for 2018 was driven by an 18% increase in Body armor sales, a 58% increase in helmet sales, an 18% increase in other product and accessories sales, and a 12% increase in Neck brace sales. Price fluctuations did not impact revenues as selling prices have not fluctuated by any significant level.
For the 2018 fourth quarter, gross profit was $2.5 million, or 45% of revenues, compared to $2.2 million, or 42% of revenues, for the 2017 fourth quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, gross profit was $11.6 million, or 47% of revenues, up 22%, compared to $9.5 million, or 47% gross margin, for 2017.
Fourth quarter loss from operations was $(128,000), down from $(283,000) for 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, income from operations was $1.5 million, compared to $226,000 for 2017.
Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $(864), or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(107,000) or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, during the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 increased 404% to $1.2 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, compared to $237,000, or $0.04 per basic and per diluted share, for 2017. The increase in net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was driven by a 21% increase in revenues.
Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million, a current ratio of 3.02:1, and there was no long-term debt.
Business Outlook
Mr. Macdonald said, "We believe that the momentum that we are now building will continue throughout 2019 and beyond. Most importantly, our customers around the world continue to enthusiastically support our existing and new 2019 product lines through their ongoing orders. In addition, our stable of exceptional award-winning products has increased substantially in the last year, as we continue to strive to make our premium revolutionary technology, which represent value at attractive price points, available to more riders globally. We plan to build on our strategy of targeted and focused product launches, building our global consumer brand and expanding our presence in new markets domestically and abroad.
"We are also very optimistic about our launch into our revolutionary goggle range. Our development of this new line not only represents the opportunity to protect another key area of a rider's anatomy —the eyes—but is also a core branding tool with the prominent positioning of our branded goggle straps on the helmet. We are incredibly excited to be bringing a cutting edge, optically optimized goggle to the global market, and our initial orders indicates that our business partners share our enthusiasm."
About Leatt Corp
Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the impact of the Company's new Goggle range on the Company's results of operation; likelihood that the Company will continue to expand its product lines and to benefit from global market acceptance of its branded products; the ability of the Company to derive financial benefit from its receipt of awards; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries, including its ongoing strategy to diversify and extend its product line into new sports and markets; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.
Financial Tables Follow
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
ASSETS
2018
2017
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,709,900
$ 1,518,157
Short-term investments
58,232
58,221
Accounts receivable
2,049,331
2,420,656
Inventory
4,815,215
5,034,310
Payments in advance
473,286
565,124
Income tax refunds receivable
-
130,171
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,247,233
847,442
Total current assets
10,353,197
10,574,081
Property and equipment, net
2,317,490
2,113,855
Other Assets
Deposits
25,380
26,081
Intangible assets
40,466
76,364
Total other assets
65,846
102,445
Total Assets
$ 12,736,533
$ 12,790,381
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 2,779,182
$ 4,433,665
Income tax payable
70,258
-
Short term loan, net of finance charges
582,128
518,130
Total current liabilities
3,431,568
4,951,795
Deferred tax liabilities, net
170,900
38,100
Deferred Compensation
80,000
-
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding
3,000
3,000
Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized, 5,370,028 and 5,366,382 shares issued and outstanding
130,053
130,053
Additional paid - in capital
7,868,119
7,687,367
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(609,303)
(485,286)
Retained earnings
1,662,196
465,352
Total stockholders' equity
9,054,065
7,800,486
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 12,736,533
$ 12,790,381
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues
$ 5,514,400
$ 5,356,631
$ 24,392,312
$ 20,139,785
Cost of Revenues
3,059,491
3,107,631
12,820,453
10,674,447
Gross Profit
2,454,909
2,249,000
11,571,859
9,465,338
Product Royalty Income
15,481
7,725
43,686
98,038
Operating Expenses
Salaries and wages
824,533
726,147
2,808,090
2,603,707
Commissions and consulting expenses
62,119
135,091
445,534
523,629
Professional fees
150,124
174,672
611,269
694,345
Advertising and marketing
383,939
431,897
1,881,368
1,690,408
Office rent and expenses
67,433
65,832
278,592
266,933
Research and development costs
353,497
391,671
1,412,866
1,358,512
Bad debt expense
75,648
55,607
96,755
64,213
General and administrative expenses
462,734
405,023
1,873,502
1,659,565
Impairment loss
25,000
-
25,000
-
Depreciation
193,340
153,723
695,605
476,552
Total operating expenses
2,598,367
2,539,663
10,128,581
9,337,864
Income (Loss) from Operations
(127,977)
(282,938)
1,486,964
225,512
Other Income (Expenses)
Interest and other income (expenses), net
47,440
(3,807)
39,120
(9,457)
Total other income (expenses)
47,440
(3,807)
39,120
(9,457)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(80,537)
(286,745)
1,526,084
216,055
Income Taxes
(79,673)
(179,851)
329,240
(21,237)
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders
$ (864)
$ (106,894)
$ 1,196,844
$ 237,292
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
Basic
$ -
$ (0.02)
$ 0.22
$ 0.04
Diluted
$ -
$ (0.02)
$ 0.22
$ 0.04
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
5,368,799
5,366,382
5,366,712
5,365,137
Diluted
5,534,427
5,546,169
5,532,339
5,544,925
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Net Income
$ (864)
$ (106,894)
$ 1,196,844
$ 237,292
Other comprehensive income, net of $25,200 and $10,300 deferred income taxes in 2018 and 2017
Foreign currency translation
(1,689)
117,453
(124,017)
124,797
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$ (2,553)
$ 10,559
$ 1,072,827
$ 362,089
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 1,196,844
$ 237,292
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
695,605
476,552
Deferred income taxes
132,800
81,000
Stock-based compensation
180,752
217,673
Bad debts
(1,584)
(15,895)
Inventory reserve
25,196
(108,299)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(1,260)
(3,125)
Impairment loss
25,000
-
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable
372,909
(186,921)
Inventory
193,899
(347,886)
Payments in advance
91,838
4,374
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(399,791)
(410)
Income tax refunds receivable
130,171
(46,604)
Deposits
701
(1,189)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,654,483)
1,412,047
Income taxes payable
70,258
-
Deferred compensation
80,000
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,138,855
1,718,609
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(978,167)
(1,361,453)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,308
3,125
Increase in short-term investments, net
(11)
(25)
Net cash used in investing activities
(976,870)
(1,358,353)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from (repayments of ) short-term loan, net
63,998
(24,402)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
63,998
(24,402)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(34,240)
79,300
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
191,743
415,154
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
1,518,157
1,103,003
Cash and cash equivalents - end of year
$ 1,709,900
$ 1,518,157
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$ 16,110
$ 13,397
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 100,892
$ 87,207
Other noncash investing and financing activities
Common stock issued for services
$ 180,752
$ 217,673
