Leatt DBX 4.0 Helmet Receives 2019 Design & Innovation Award

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced that its Leatt DBX 4.0 Helmet has won a 2019 Design & Innovation Award, the second year in a row that the DBX Helmet has received this honor.

The Design & Innovation Award (DIA) is both a seal of approval and the benchmark achievement for the bike industry's highest-performing products. It is awarded by a select committee of international journalists, professional test riders, and industry experts who invest more than 6,000 hours of their time in the award selection process. The selection process involves the decisive testing of nominated products in the real world, assessing them in their entirety as part of the award selection process. The DIA award is the only award to feature a comprehensive review, highlight product potential and discuss the true value of innovation.

Leatt CEO, Sean Macdonald commented, "We are proud to have our helmet recognized for outstanding function and comfort for the second year in a row. The award affirms the superiority of our technologically-advanced products and their excellence at meeting the safety requirements of cyclists with comfort and style. Industry recognition with this award reinforces our commitment to continual innovation through research and development has enabled us to once again deliver a product that sets the benchmark for the most discerning athletes while continuing to grow our business."

DBX 4.0 Helmet

The DBX 4.0 Helmet was recognized by the DIA committee for its comfort, fit and protection, and as 'the perfect helmet for anyone who wants more safety without sacrificing too much comfort.' The helmet is extremely light weight, well ventilated, with 22 big ventilation ports, and pleasant to wear. The comfortable padding all-around the helmet was a perfect fit for testers and is also effective in preventing the helmet from shifting around. The company's 360⁰ turbine system and dual density foam construction absorbs hard knocks, is compliant with ASTM standards and is certified for use as a downhill helmet. The detachable mesh insert of the chin guard allows the helmet to be adapted to weather conditions and discipline. The Leatt DBX 4.0 balances the requirements of both a trail and a downhill helmet.

For additional information about the award, please visit https://design-innovation-award.com/winner/leatt-dbx-4-0-helmet/ .

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the significance of the DIA award to the Company's results of operation; the financial outlook of the Company; the Company's ability to continue developing innovative products or that the Company will derive financial benefit from the sale of such products; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

