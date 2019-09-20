Lebanese PM after Macron talks: France working to reduce escalation after Aramco attack
0
09/20/2019 | 06:50am EDT
BEIRUT (Reuters) - France is working to "reduce the escalation" following an attack on Saudi oil installations, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Friday following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"The French role is constant and following this matter in order to reduce the escalation that is happening," Hariri said.
(Reporting by Tom Perry/Ayat Basma; Editing by Andrew Heavens)