Lebanon debt talks won't last more than nine months if well-intentioned: minister

"The negotiation process will last for months and if we have good intentions will not go on for more than nine months," Raoul Nehme told broadcaster al-Jadeed in comments published on its website overnight.

Lebanon said on Saturday it could not meet its debt payments, which include a $1.2 billion bond that matures on Monday, setting the heavily indebted state on course for a sovereign default as it grapples with a major financial crisis.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said foreign currency reserves had hit a "critical and dangerous" level and were needed to meet basic needs. He called for "fair" negotiations with lenders to restructure the debt.

