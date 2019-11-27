Log in
Lebanon's banks will not participate in three-day strike -banking association

11/27/2019 | 11:32am EST

Lebanon's banks will not join a three-day general strike slated to begin on Thursday, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Wednesday, distancing itself from industrial action intended to press politicians to form a new government.

The association said in a statement it would work as normal to secure end-of-month salaries for citizens.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Writing by Eric Knecht, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

