Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lebanon to announce state of economic emergency, plan to accelerate reforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 03:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen during the meeting to discuss a draft policy statement at the governmental palace in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon will declare an economic emergency and the government has begun work on a plan to accelerate public finance reforms, its prime minister said on Monday.

Saad al-Hariri also said the policy of keeping stable the Lebanese pound, which is pegged to the dollar, would continue.

Cabinet ministers, politicians and lawmakers who met on Monday reached consensus on an outline for a plan that would put public finances and the economy on a more sustainable path, Hariri said.

"There is agreement to announce a state of economic emergency," Hariri said.

"This difficult economic situation requires us taking speedy measures such as finishing the budget on time and reducing the deficit" Hariri told reporters after the meeting that President Michel Aoun also attended to address a worsening economic situation.

The government would hold more meetings to speed up the work, he said.

Lebanon is grappling with one of the world's heaviest public debt burdens at 150% of GDP and years of low economic growth.

Government finances, plagued by corruption and waste, are strained by a bloated public sector, debt-servicing costs and subsidizing the state power producer.

Hariri said accelerating reforms would avoid a crisis similar to Greece, which fell into a debt crisis nine years ago and had to adopt tough austerity measures under tight supervision by foreign creditors.

"We don't want this to happen to us. So we are taking measures to save the country," the prime minister said.

Hariri said Lebanon's credit rating downgrade by Fitch to CCC 10 days ago was a warning to take the needed measures to shore investor confidence before it was late.

Fitch said its downgrade from B- reflected "intensifying pressure on Lebanon's financing model and increasing risks to the government's debt servicing capacity."

Lebanese leaders have warned of a financial crisis without changes. The impetus to enact reforms has grown with the slowdown of deposits into Lebanon's banking sector, a critical source of finance for the state.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Lisa Barrington and Catherine Evans)

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CCC SA 1.07% 123.3 End-of-day quote.-36.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pArgentina central bank to keep tight monetary policy despite currency policy changes
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:06pWORLD BANK TRIBUNAL LOWERS CONOCOPHILLIPS AWARD FOR VENEZUELA EXPROPRIATION : document
RE
03:59pInterview with Irish Deputy Central Bank Governor Ed Sibley
RE
03:55pIrish central bank's Brexit authorisations top 100
RE
03:50pLebanon to announce state of economic emergency, plan to accelerate reforms
RE
03:42pOil slides as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war
RE
03:34pBANCO MACRO S A : Argentine peso, bonds whiplashed after capital controls imposed
RE
03:30pTRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE : MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited - Interim Dividend Timetable 2019
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls
2Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
3Stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Czechs show their back to Europeans in e-commerce via mobi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group