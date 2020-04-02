Lecico Egypt SAE : Land sale in Lebanon

Press Release

USD 13.5 million land sale in Lebanon

Sale of 22.4k square meters of surplus real estate for USD 13.5m

Alexandria, 2nd April 2020 -Lecico Egypt's Lebanese subsidiary has successfully sold two of the three plots of surplus land it offered for sale in 2019. The 22,442 square meters of land was sold for USD 13,465,200 dollars (LE 212.1 million), a value of USD 600 per square meter.

The cash proceeds of the sale will be used to reduce debt in Lebanon and will result in a circa 20% reduction in the group net debt levels. USD 10.0 million (LE 157.5 million) of the sale proceeds have already been received and the balance of USD 3.5 million (LE

54.6 million) will be received after approximately 90 working days when land is fully transferred. The transaction will appear in our 1Q results. Lecico Lebanon is in discussion with its lenders about their terms for such a large debt reduction.

Lecico Lebanon still has a plot of 6.6k square meters for sale and Lecico Egypt has a plot of 21.9k square meters for sale.

Lecico Egypt Chairman, Gilbert Gargour, commented: "The sale of this land is an important step in our restructuring plans for Lecico and this significant cash injection into the business. The reduction in debt will reduce our interest expense bill by around LE 15 million per annum. We will continue to look for the right opportunity to unload the remaining excess lands we hold in Lebanon and Egypt."