Lecture Klaas Knot -“Emerging from the crisis stronger together” How we can make Europe more resilient, prosperous and sustainable

The European Union can emerge stronger from the current coronavirus crisis if its members are prepared to work together to put an end to the growth divergence within the monetary union. This was one of the points made by Klaas Knot, President of De Nederlandsche Bank this Tuesday, during the twelfth annual Schoo lecture which he gave in Amsterdam. The HJ Schoo lecture is organised by weekly current affairs magazine Elsevier and marks the start of the political year.