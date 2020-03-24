Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LeddarTech Enhances Management Team with the Appointment of 4 Executives with Expertise in Strategic Partnerships, Product Management, Production and Supply Chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 12:15am EDT

QUEBEC CITY, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform in the market, is pleased to announce the addition of four executives to the corporation. In keeping with the growth and vision of LeddarTech, these individuals will each be leading a division and adopting a charter that will enhance product vision and development, manufacturing, supply chain and strategic partnerships. 

Stéphane Rousseau, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed Vice President of Global Operations. Mr. Rousseau is responsible for overseeing manufacturing, production engineering, project management, quality & standard conformity, IT and Supply Chain.

Dr. David Cheskis was appointed Vice President of Product Line Management.  He brings over 20 years of experience in semiconductors, optoelectronics, and RF technologies, product definition, technical marketing and product management expertise to the role. Dr. Cheskis will oversee system-on-chip (SoC), software and LiDAR module product lines for automotive and mobility.

Michael Poulin, who has been with LeddarTech for the past ten years, has been appointed Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development. Mr. Poulin previously held the position of Vice President of Product Line Management. In his new role, his key responsibilities will be strategic partnerships and the Leddar™ Ecosystem. The mandate is to maximize the benefits to all parties who are working collaboratively in support of the automotive and mobility LiDAR platform based on LeddarTech’s LeddarEngine™ technology. Mr. Poulin will also lead corporate strategic planning and other growth initiatives towards strengthening LeddarTech’s position as a market leader in sensing technology.

David Moon joins LeddarTech as Director of Automotive Products within the Product Line Management team. Mr. Moon has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with extensive expertise in optical sensing products. Mr. Moon will be responsible for managing the team responsible for the automotive LiDAR SoC products including software platforms and collaboration with the sales and marketing teams to support our automotive customers and their development needs.

“I am pleased to welcome this leadership team to LeddarTech”, stated Mr. Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO of LeddarTech. “These experienced professionals will maximize our ability to support our near-term revenue growth expectations while enabling us to further enhance support to our customers’ needs”, Mr Saintellemy concluded.

About LeddarTech
LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech
Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:58aK WAH INTERNATIONAL : KWIH Announces 2019 Annual Results, Underlying Profit Grows 5% to HK$3.16 billion
AQ
12:57aCHAMPION IRON : to ramp down mining operations at its Bloom Lake Mine, further to the government of Québec's COVID-19 containment directives
AQ
12:55aZTE : partners with KDDI to unveil new 5G smartphones in Japan
AQ
12:50aCHINA TELECOM : 2019 Net Profit Falls 3.3%
DJ
12:25aCOVID19 and Current Operations Update
NE
12:20aSilver One Provides Corporate Update; Assures Shareholders the Company Is Well Positioned Going Forward Throughout 2020-2021
NE
12:19aPAPA JOHN INTERNATIONAL : Fast food closures sweep UK, as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe
RE
12:16aMill Hill County High School Arts Education Partnership Will Go On Thanks To Poly UK
GL
12:15aLeddarTech Enhances Management Team with the Appointment of 4 Executives with Expertise in Strategic Partnerships, Product Management, Production and Supply Chain
GL
12:14aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Apyx Medical Corporation - APYX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
2At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
3DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
4SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
5House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group