LeddarTech Enhances Management Team with the Appointment of 4 Executives with Expertise in Strategic Partnerships, Product Management, Production and Supply Chain

QUEBEC CITY, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform in the market, is pleased to announce the addition of four executives to the corporation. In keeping with the growth and vision of LeddarTech, these individuals will each be leading a division and adopting a charter that will enhance product vision and development, manufacturing, supply chain and strategic partnerships.



Stéphane Rousseau, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed Vice President of Global Operations. Mr. Rousseau is responsible for overseeing manufacturing, production engineering, project management, quality & standard conformity, IT and Supply Chain.

Dr. David Cheskis was appointed Vice President of Product Line Management. He brings over 20 years of experience in semiconductors, optoelectronics, and RF technologies, product definition, technical marketing and product management expertise to the role. Dr. Cheskis will oversee system-on-chip (SoC), software and LiDAR module product lines for automotive and mobility.

Michael Poulin, who has been with LeddarTech for the past ten years, has been appointed Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development. Mr. Poulin previously held the position of Vice President of Product Line Management. In his new role, his key responsibilities will be strategic partnerships and the Leddar™ Ecosystem. The mandate is to maximize the benefits to all parties who are working collaboratively in support of the automotive and mobility LiDAR platform based on LeddarTech’s LeddarEngine™ technology. Mr. Poulin will also lead corporate strategic planning and other growth initiatives towards strengthening LeddarTech’s position as a market leader in sensing technology.

David Moon joins LeddarTech as Director of Automotive Products within the Product Line Management team. Mr. Moon has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with extensive expertise in optical sensing products. Mr. Moon will be responsible for managing the team responsible for the automotive LiDAR SoC products including software platforms and collaboration with the sales and marketing teams to support our automotive customers and their development needs.

“I am pleased to welcome this leadership team to LeddarTech”, stated Mr. Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO of LeddarTech. “These experienced professionals will maximize our ability to support our near-term revenue growth expectations while enabling us to further enhance support to our customers’ needs”, Mr Saintellemy concluded.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

