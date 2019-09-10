Log in
LeddarTech Launches the Leddar Pixell, an Exceptionally Dependable and Durable Cocoon LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicles

09/10/2019 | 12:11am EDT

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform™ in the market, introduces the Leddar™ Pixell a 3D flash LiDAR powered by the LCA2 LeddarEngine , designed explicitly for autonomous vehicles.

Leddar™ Pixell provides highly dependable detection of pedestrians, cyclists and other obstacles in the vehicle’s surroundings and is suitable for perception platforms that are developed to ensure the safety and protection of passengers and Vulnerable Road Users (VRU). The Leddar Pixell is  an optimal detection cocoon solution for autonomous vehicle deployment and has already been adopted by over a dozen leading autonomous vehicle providers in North America and Europe.

Key Leddar Pixell Benefits:

  • Dependable object and VRU detection:
    • Full-coverage over 180° field of view
    • No dead zones or blind spots
  • Exceptional durability
    • 3D Flash, solid-state design with no moving parts
    • IP67 enclosure with impact-resistant windows and automotive-grade connectors

Watch the Leddar™ Pixell video

The Leddar Pixell has been shortlisted for the ”Best in Class Perception System” award by Autosens. The winners will be announced on September 18 in Brussels.

“Leddar Pixell compensates for the limitations of mechanical scanning LiDAR used for geo-positioning which generate blind areas that can reach several meters” stated Michael Poulin, Vice-President of Product Management at LeddarTech. “By enabling superior dependability of detection in the vehicle’s surroundings without any dead zones or blind spots, Leddar™ Pixell uniquely answers the urgent market requirements  to deploy autonomous vehicles with the highest degree of safety for passengers and road users. In addition to autonomous vehicles, the sensor is a highly efficient detection solution to cover critical blind spots on large commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses, contributing to increased road safety.”, continued Mr. Poulin.

Leddar™ Pixell integrates LeddarTech’s patented technology embedded in the state-of-the-art LCA2 LeddarEngineTM, which consists of a highly integrated LeddarCore™ SoC and LeddarSP digital signal processing software. LeddarTech also offers the LeddarEngine to automotive LiDAR developers and other LiDAR makers, accelerating the availability of high quality, tailored LiDAR solutions to a broad and ever-growing range of LiDAR applications and markets.  

LeddarTech will be officially unveiling Leddar™ Pixell in Canada at CAV19 Canada in Ottawa on Sept. 10th, in  Europe at Autosens Brussels from September 17-19 and in the  US at Automotive LiDAR 2019 on September 25th-26th in Detroit, Michigan.

About LeddarTech®
LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech
Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37f4e325-a512-480a-80a5-62c4aa4b5788

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da03700-05e1-4834-9964-f76d26aa3786 

Primary Logo

LeddarTech's Leddar™ Pixell

LeddarTech's Leddar™ Pixell, a 3D solid-state LiDAR cocoon solution specially designed for autonomous vehicles.
LeddarTech's Leddar™ Pixell

LeddarTech's Leddar™ Pixell, a 3D solid-state LiDAR cocoon solution specially designed for autonomous vehicles.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
