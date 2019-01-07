Log in
LeddarTech Signs Nagase & Co. Ltd as Its Exclusive Distributor for Japan  

01/07/2019 | 03:01am EST

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, today announced that it has selected Nagase & Co. Ltd. as the distributor of its solid-state LiDAR solutions for ADAS and autonomous vehicles in Japan.

“We are honored to represent LeddarTech’s visionary LiDAR technology in Japan,” stated Koichi Kawahito, Division Manager of the Automotive Electronics division at Nagase. He added: “LeddarTech’s LiDAR mobility platform brings to Tier-1 suppliers a differentiated, compelling automotive LiDAR offering that is in line with Nagase’s mission to expand its automotive business to distributing components and systems as well as offering software and design services for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), electrical vehicle and human-machine interfaces.”

A memorandum of understanding between the two parties was signed at the beginning of December. Nagase will be responsible for the promotion and sales in Japan of LeddarTech’s LCA2 LeddarEngine and LCA3 LeddarEngine, which are highly integrated solid-state LiDAR cores that are comprised of a LeddarCore system on chip (SoCs) and coupled with the LeddarSP signal processing software. In addition, Nagase will provide high-quality, first-line product support to local customers.

“LeddarTech is truly committed to providing the best technology and support to our worldwide customers. We are proud to be associated with such a reputable distributor as Nagase & Co., Ltd.,” stated Adrian Pierce, Vice-President of Global Sales and Business Development at LeddarTech.

Charles Boulanger, LeddarTech’s CEO, added: “We intend to bring great value to our mobility customers in Japan with our distinctive business model that is based on a comprehensive LiDAR development platform. This platform provides Tier-1 suppliers with the ability to design and mass produce customized automotive-grade, high-performance, and cost-efficient LiDAR solutions for the most demanding automotive use cases.”   

Presence at CAR-ELE-JAPAN – January 2019
LeddarTech’s and Nagase’s close collaboration will be showcased at CAR-ELE-JAPAN, from January 16 to 18, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Together, at booth number E47-002, they will present and demonstrate 3D Flash solid-state LiDAR solutions based on the LCA2 LeddarEngine.

The CAR-ELE JAPAN show brings together automotive electronics technologies, such as components, materials, software, manufacturing equipment and testing technologies, etc. It attracts automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers and has become a must-attend event for automotive industry professionals.

About Nagase
Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a chemical trading firm, founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832. The Nagase Group began as a specialized sales agent securing exclusive contracts to sell industry-leading products from around the world in Japan. Over the years, the company has leveraged its technology and information gathering expertise—as well as its global network—to transform its business into a hybrid model offering superior manufacturing, processing and R&D functions as well as trading company services.

The Automotive Solutions department has been providing high functional material and parts into the automotive industry for a long time and is now focusing on delivering state-of-the-art technologies into the market to realize a safer and more comfortable mobility society.
More information is accessible at www.nagase.co.jp/english

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications
+1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 | Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
