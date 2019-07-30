Log in
LeddarTech Successfully Defends its LiDAR Intellectual Property Against Phantom Intelligence

07/30/2019 | 12:18am EDT

QUEBEC CITY, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform™ in the market, announces that its patent infringement case against Phantom Intelligence was settled favorably in the Federal Court of Canada.

In December 2015 LeddarTech challenged Phantom Intelligence for the illegal use of its patented LiDAR sensing technology protected by Canadian Patent No. 2,710,212, entitled “Detection and Ranging Methods and Systems” and relating to systems and methods for acquiring an optical signal and converting it into a digital trace.  The patent is a core driver of LeddarTech’s long-established intellectual property and is practiced in all of its LiDAR sensing products deployed in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications in the auto and mobility sectors. The settlement, the amount, terms and conditions of which are confidential, was agreed under a court-sponsored mediation process following which Phantom Intelligence became a customer of LeddarTech.

“LeddarTech is proud of its years of innovation as a pioneer in LiDAR technology for ADAS and AD,” stated Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer at LeddarTech. “We have always been confident that we would be successful in the defense of our intellectual property, and we will continue to be vigilant in protecting it.” continued Mr. Olivier.  LeddarTech values the important contributions of its engineers and scientists to its intellectual property (72 patents: 52 granted and 20 pending) and intends to continue monitoring for possible infringements of its proprietary LiDAR sensing technology.

About LeddarTech
LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com, and on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.


Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice-President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
