Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LeddarTech is Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree for The Leddar Pixell, a Cocoon LiDAR Recently Released for the Autonomous Vehicle Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 12:12am EST

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, continues to impress with the recent announcement of an award at the prestigious CES 2020 Innovation Awards in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Category.

The LeddarTM Pixell is a product that exemplifies the commitment that the team at LeddarTech has towards addressing the demand from the market for highly reliable solid-state LiDAR meeting their mobility application requirements. We believe that safety is paramount in the development of autonomous driving and the availability of robust LiDAR solutions like the Leddar Pixell enhances the sensor suite of vehicles, bringing us closer to a time when autonomous vehicles, large and small, are ubiquitous on our roads,” stated Michael Poulin, LeddarTech’s Vice President of Product Line Management

Key Leddar™ Pixell Benefits:

  • Dependable object and VRU detection
  • Wide 180° horizontal field of view
  • No dead zone in the illuminated field of view.
  • Exceptional durability
  • 3D Flash, solid-state design with no moving parts
  • IP67 enclosure with impact-resistant windows and automotive-grade connectors

Watch the Leddar Pixell video

Leddar Pixell integrates LeddarTech’s patented technology embedded in the state-of-the-art LCA2 LeddarEngineTM, which consists of a highly integrated LeddarCore™ SoC and LeddarSP digital signal processing software. LeddarTech also offers the LeddarEngine to automotive LiDAR developers and other LiDAR makers, accelerating the availability of high quality, tailored LiDAR solutions to a broad and ever-growing range of LiDAR applications and markets.

Since its release in September 2019, the Leddar Pixell has been showcased at several trade events throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. In the coming months, LeddarTech will be demonstrating the Leddar Pixell at Tech-AD Detroit, November 21st-22nd, CES in Las Vegas, January 7th-10th and at Automotive World 2020 in Tokyo, Japan from January 15th-17thas well as other locations throughout 2020.

The Leddar Pixell provides highly reliable detection of pedestrians, cyclists and other obstacles in the vehicle’s vicinity and is ideal for use in perception platforms that are meant to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable road users (VRU). The Leddar Pixell has already been adopted by leading autonomous vehicle providers in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About LeddarTech®

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech can be found at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech
Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ad8c394-2304-4bd9-b52e-b866c909a62a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60cde802-61d4-4590-870a-30570784ac1c

Primary Logo

LeddarTech's Leddar™ Pixell

LeddarTech's Leddar™ Pixell, a 3D solid-state LiDAR cocoon solution specially designed for autonomous vehicles.
CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree

LeddarTech honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Category

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aNORDEX : ???????Nordex confirms 2019 guidance
EQ
01:05aStrong momentum for the Baloise Group in the first nine months
TE
01:05aPARAGON GMBH : Automotive Business Remains a Stable Pillar for paragon - Major Investments in Past Years Pay Off
EQ
01:05aCEWE STIFTUNG : clearly on track to reach targets after Q3
EQ
01:05aADO PROPERTIES : S.A. concludes first nine months of the financial year 2019 with positive figures
EQ
01:05aVOLTABOX : E-mobility Supplier Voltabox Systematically Gears Up for 2020 - Adjusted Cost Structure and Sustainable Growth
EQ
01:05aTECK RESOURCES : Announces Dividend
AQ
01:05aSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON : California regulators to open inquiry into power outages
AQ
01:05aBee Vectoring Technologies Wins at International Agrow Awards for Innovation
NE
01:05aCassiopea Announces First Patient to be Enrolled in Phase II Trial for the Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia in Females with Clascoterone Solution
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
4Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group