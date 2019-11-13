LeddarTech is Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree for The Leddar Pixell, a Cocoon LiDAR Recently Released for the Autonomous Vehicle Market

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech ®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform , continues to impress with the recent announcement of an award at the prestigious CES 2020 Innovation Awards in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Category .

“ The Leddar TM Pixell is a product that exemplifies the commitment that the team at LeddarTech has towards addressing the demand from the market for highly reliable solid-state LiDAR meeting their mobility application requirements. We believe that safety is paramount in the development of autonomous driving and the availability of robust LiDAR solutions like the Leddar Pixell enhances the sensor suite of vehicles, bringing us closer to a time when autonomous vehicles, large and small, are ubiquitous on our roads,” stated Michael Poulin, LeddarTech’s Vice President of Product Line Management

Key Leddar™ Pixell Benefits:

Dependable object and VRU detection

Wide 180° horizontal field of view

No dead zone in the illuminated field of view.

Exceptional durability

3D Flash, solid-state design with no moving parts

IP67 enclosure with impact-resistant windows and automotive-grade connectors

Leddar Pixell integrates LeddarTech’s patented technology embedded in the state-of-the-art LCA2 LeddarEngine TM , which consists of a highly integrated LeddarCore™ SoC and LeddarSP digital signal processing software. LeddarTech also offers the LeddarEngine to automotive LiDAR developers and other LiDAR makers, accelerating the availability of high quality, tailored LiDAR solutions to a broad and ever-growing range of LiDAR applications and markets.

Since its release in September 2019, the Leddar Pixell has been showcased at several trade events throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. In the coming months, LeddarTech will be demonstrating the Leddar Pixell at Tech-AD Detroit, November 21st-22nd, CES in Las Vegas, January 7th-10th and at Automotive World 2020 in Tokyo, Japan from January 15th-17th as well as other locations throughout 2020.

The Leddar Pixell provides highly reliable detection of pedestrians, cyclists and other obstacles in the vehicle’s vicinity and is ideal for use in perception platforms that are meant to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable road users (VRU). The Leddar Pixell has already been adopted by leading autonomous vehicle providers in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About LeddarTech®



LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech can be found at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

