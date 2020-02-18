Ledende næstformand Valdis Dombrovskis' bemærkninger ved Økofinrådets pressemøde

ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE REVIEW

Thank you Mr Minister,

We discussed the Economic Governance Review, after the first useful exchange of views also at the Eurogroup yesterday.

We launched the review earlier this month. The Six-Pack and the Two-Pack were, as you know, part of our collective response to the economic and financial crisis. We've strengthened coordination in the EU and in especially among euro area countries. We've put a stronger focus on public debt sustainability, tightened the enforcement and broadened the surveillance.

Our fiscal rules have delivered in many respects - not least in terms of improving the state of public finances. But we also need to recognise some weaknesses - for instance debt in some Member States remains high - and we also know that the economic context has changed.

Now is a good time to take stock, and yesterday and today's discussions mark the start of this debate, where we want many stakeholders from the public and private sector to join in.

It's important that we have these discussions as we need everyone to take political ownership and decide collectively on the way forward.

EURO-AREA RECOMMENDATIONS

Ministers also today adopted euro area recommendations; our Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy puts competitive sustainability - in all of its aspects - at the heart of our action. It is underpinned by four guiding principles: stability, fairness, productivity and sustainability.

So, what matters now is effective and timely follow up on the agreed policy priorities.

Next week we'll come out with our Country Reports, including the analysis of the macro-economic imbalances.

Last Friday the Commission adopted a report under Article 126(3)) of the Treaty, which assesses the case the launching an Excessive Deficit Procedure for Romania. The report concluded that the opening of an excessive deficit procedure is warranted. According to the fiscal strategy adopted by the Romanian government, the deficit will reach 3.8% in 2019 and will remain above 3% in 2020 and 2021.

This development reflects a long-standing build-up of fiscal imbalances in Romania.

To be clear: we are not at the stage of opening an EDP. The next step is for the Economic and Financial Committee to formulate it's opinion, which we expect to happen in the next couple of weeks. The Commission will then decide on the next steps.

TAX HAVENS LIST

The ECOFIN updated of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions.

With four new countries (Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama, Palau) were added to the blacklist, for failing to live up to their commitments.

Overall, we've seen that this list has encouraged countries worldwide to improve their tax good governance standards and strengthen the fight against tax abuse. To date, the tax systems of 95 countries have been examined and most of these now comply with our good governance standards. 120 harmful tax regimes have been eliminated worldwide thanks to this process.

We now need to continue investing in this important process - currently in hands of the Code of Conduct - and to consider how we can make it even more effective.

The Commission is ready to contribute to the review of the EU list over the coming months, to make sure that it remains relevant, ambitious and fair.

Thank you very much.