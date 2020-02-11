Log in
LedgerX Officially Appoints Zach Dexter as CEO and President, Larry E. Thompson to Remain Chairman

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), the first federally regulated cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, today announced that its co-founder Zach Dexter has been officially appointed Chief Executive Officer and President LedgerX, effective March 1, 2020. Dexter succeeds interim CEO Larry E. Thompson, after previously rejoining the company in an executive capacity earlier this year. Thompson will remain with the company, serving as Chairman.

In commenting on Dexter's appointment, Thompson said: "Our board is very supportive of Zach's bold plans to grow the LedgerX platform, which will include a greater emphasis on products designed for individual traders who seek the stability and safety of a fully regulated US exchange. We're excited to see Zach back and primed to fulfill LedgerX's original mission."

In the brief time since Dexter has rejoined the company, LedgerX has expanded access to bitcoin options by upgrading the company's Mini contract offerings, which trade in increments of 0.01 bitcoin. It has also rolled out an easy-to-use site for individual traders that is optimized for mobile trading. This relaunched site features a full option chain and live order book.

Stated Dexter, "I am honored and excited by the opportunity to assume leadership of the company. This is an exciting time in the cryptocurrency marketplace, and l look forward to the significant opportunities we have to increase our retail base and to work with market makers to develop incentive programs to help create deep, liquid markets on LedgerX." 

"I also want to note the exceptional job Larry has done as interim CEO in providing strong leadership during this time of transition," added Dexter.

For further information regarding LedgerX, please visit LedgerX.com

Corporate Communication Contact:
Gregg Schoenberg, LedgerX
gregg@ledgerx.com

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency
nkay@karmaagency.com 
215-790-7806

About LedgerX

LedgerX is the first federally regulated exchange and clearing house to list and clear fully collateralized, physically settled bitcoin swaps and options for the institutional market. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates virtual currency derivatives, oversees LedgerX's registration as a swap execution facility (SEF) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO).

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of LedgerX LLC or its parent holding company Ledger Holdings Inc. (together, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ledgerx-officially-appoints-zach-dexter-as-ceo-and-president-larry-e-thompson-to-remain-chairman-301002941.html

SOURCE LedgerX LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
