Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ledyard Named One of Top 200 Community Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:27am EDT

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (ticker symbol LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, was ranked among the Top 200 publicly traded banks and thrifts under $2 billion in assets in the United States by American Banker Magazine for the sixth consecutive year. The rankings are based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE) for 2017 to 2019. Ledyard Financial Group finished in the 135th position for 2020 with a three-year average ROAE of 10.16%.

Kathy Underwood, President and CEO of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. stated, “Ledyard is honored to once again be recognized on this exceptional list of community banks by American Banker Magazine. Our lift in ROAE, along with a climb of 26 spots in the rankings, demonstrates Ledyard’s focus on revenue generation via a well-coordinated blend of human capital and top-tier technology. To be recognized as the only New Hampshire community bank on this list is a true testament to our exceptional team members who are dedicated to our core values and long-term vision.”

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, tax and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aMCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Announces Final Voting Results
AQ
11:46aVISA : adds 28 partners to Visa Token Services
AQ
11:46aKIADIS PHARMA N : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 13 May 2020
AQ
11:46aCARMAT : Obtains Approval for the Reimbursement of Its Total Artificial Heart During the US Clinical Feasibility Study
BU
11:46aMCGRIFF : Insurance Services and McGriff :, Seibels & Williams Rebrand as McGriff
PR
11:46aIdorsia holds its third Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
11:45aHELLENIC PETROLEUM : First quarter 2020 financial results
PU
11:45aBaltic Exchange launches new ship operating expenses assessment for LNG and LPG tankers
PU
11:45aUN agencies launch Tech Access Partnership in joint effort to scale up local production of life-saving health technologies for COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
4Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group