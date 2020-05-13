Ledyard Named One of Top 200 Community Banks

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (ticker symbol LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, was ranked among the Top 200 publicly traded banks and thrifts under $2 billion in assets in the United States by American Banker Magazine for the sixth consecutive year. The rankings are based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE) for 2017 to 2019. Ledyard Financial Group finished in the 135th position for 2020 with a three-year average ROAE of 10.16%.

Kathy Underwood, President and CEO of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. stated, “Ledyard is honored to once again be recognized on this exceptional list of community banks by American Banker Magazine. Our lift in ROAE, along with a climb of 26 spots in the rankings, demonstrates Ledyard’s focus on revenue generation via a well-coordinated blend of human capital and top-tier technology. To be recognized as the only New Hampshire community bank on this list is a true testament to our exceptional team members who are dedicated to our core values and long-term vision.”

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, tax and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

