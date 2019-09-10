Ledyard National Bank Named One of New Hampshire's Best Employers

Ledyard National Bank is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Business NH Magazine’s 2019 Best Companies to Work For. For more than two decades, Business NH Magazine has recognized the best employers in the state and shared how they create workplaces that attract and retain talent. Drawing applicants from the across the entire state of New Hampshire, the competition’s judges recognized Ledyard as an organization that proactively focuses on and strives to offer a workplace that truly engages its employees through meaningful work, opportunities to better its communities, and opportunities to better themselves through programs such as Ledyard’s Wellness Initiative.

Kathy Underwood, President and CEO, stated, “This prestigious recognition is a reflection of the hard work and commitment put forth by all of our employees and board members. Each and every day, our team provides outstanding, industry-leading service to Ledyard’s clients while at the same time creating an enviable internal culture. This combination makes Ledyard a truly wonderful place for all of us who work here and for the communities we serve.”

Applicants were evaluated based on nearly 100 questions regarding company culture, family-friendly policies/work life balance, wellness initiatives, employee development and benefits, plus the stellar results of the bank’s internal employee surveys.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., (Ticker Symbol: LFGP) headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, tax and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

