Lee & Associates : Welcomes Charlie Fiveash to the Team as Senior Director and Managing Broker

09/12/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

Lee & Associates, a leading commercial real estate brokerage, management, and appraisal services firm, is proud to announce the addition of Charlie Fiveash to the team as Senior Director and Managing Broker. In this role, Fiveash will be in charge of recruiting, training, and employee retention. He will also manage all of the firm’s affairs in relation to its brokers, solicit new accounts and business, and advance relationships for the firm.

An industry professional for over thirty years, Fiveash is prepared for this new role. He received his Master’s in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Georgia College & State University (2016) and his bachelor’s in Business Administration in Finance from the University of Georgia (1983). In previous years, he worked at brokerage firms, both large and small, which helped him understand the daily complexities and challenges that brokers experience. He has also gained leadership experience over the span of his career, leading a team in his most recent position, and currently serving as the 2018 president of NAIOP, Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

In reaction to his new role, Fiveash states, “I’ve been looking for the right opportunity to move into a new phase of my career; Lee & Associates was an optimal fit. The firm has a tremendous local brand with an extremely positive culture and foundation. It has a strong reputation across the U.S., and demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit that spans across the organization and into the Atlanta office.”

Upon starting his new position, Fiveash intends to expand the office team through recruitment. Another of his goals is to strengthen employee retention by building upon the firm’s existing positive culture, promoting an enjoyable and rewarding work environment.

Lee & Associates welcomes Fiveash to the firm, seeing his presence as an excellent growth opportunity. Dick Bryant, President of the firm, says, “Charlie will supply the focus and attention to detail that will increase and enhance the capabilities and services of the firm. Atlanta’s competitive commercial real estate market demands that we all strive to be better; Charlie will help us be better.”

“I am excited to accept this new opportunity,” reflects Fiveash. “It’s an optimal fit. I have worked with various Lee & Associates producers for years. I’ve also known Dick Bryant throughout my career and hold him in high regard. This was an easy decision when the opportunity presented itself.”

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates is a commercial real estate brokerage, management, and appraisal services firm. Established in 1979, Lee & Associates has grown its service platform to include offices in the United States and Canada. Lee & Associates provides superior market intelligence in office, industrial, retail, investment, and appraisal to meet the specialized needs of our clients. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com or follow us on FacebookLinkedInTwitter and Link, our company blog.


© Business Wire 2018
