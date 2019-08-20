Lee Garfinkle Joins Goodwin in Newly-Created Chief Client Development and Relationship Officer Role

Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Lee Garfinkle joined the firm in the newly-created position of Chief Client Development and Relationship Officer (CCDO). Resident in Goodwin’s New York office, Garfinkle joins from Allen & Overy, where he spent the past decade as the Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer of the Americas. Garfinkle reports to Goodwin’s Chief Operating Officer, Michael Caplan.

Garfinkle will oversee the firm’s global business and client development activities. He will partner closely with Goodwin’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nancy Kostakos, who will continue to focus on the firm’s global marketing, communications and branding initiatives.

“There is an evolution going on within the legal industry to focus on client development and relationship building as a complement to traditional marketing, communications and brand building activities,” said Caplan. “As Goodwin continues to grow globally in line with robust client demand for our unique platform at the intersection where innovation meets capital, now is the right time to expand our Global Operations Team with this senior-level hire. In Lee, we have found a veteran executive who understands the critical role that the business of law plays in setting Goodwin apart in the crowded legal market. We are thrilled to welcome Lee to Goodwin and look forward to partnering with him on executing our client vision and strategy.”

Garfinkle brings more than 30 years of broad-based client-focused experience in a variety of service-based industries including legal, management consulting and technology. Prior to leading Allen & Overy’s strategic business development, marketing and client relationship functions in the U.S., he spent five years as the Chief Marketing Officer of Lowenstein Sandler. Earlier in his career, Garfinkle was a management consultant at Deloitte. He holds an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Massachusetts.

“I’m really excited about being part of the Goodwin team,” said Garfinkle. “Goodwin’s approach to client delivery and the importance the firm places on its Global Operations Team really attracted me to the role. I’m looking forward to working with the firm’s partners and staff to serve our clients.”

Goodwin’s client partnership model incorporates both the practice of law and the business of law when servicing clients and developing relationships. While lawyers are the primary resource for Goodwin’s clients, the firm’s Global Operations Team – its pricing, technology, knowledge management, human resources, marketing and other non-lawyer experts – proactively share their expertise with firm clients in order to broaden relationships. Visit the dedicated business of law mini-site to learn more about Goodwin’s approach to client partnerships.

